Kitintale is a suburb town, 9 kilometers from Uganda’s capital, Kampala (location: 8J5M+G68).

The town is becoming famous for the Skating park where most youth and a few aged persons converge to roll on the skateboards.

The Kitintale skate park is situated in a typical slum Kitintale zone 12 village (Ghetto), sandwiched by ram shackled buildings and filthy drainage water ways.

The park is sits on a 50X100 hectares land, found in densely populated confine whose accessibility

Extension and modification construction works on this park officially commenced on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

The extension will accommodate the girls’ section where they will roll and skate.

It is under that background that the girls took the lead in the construction works.

With support from the French Embassy, the World Skateboard Union, Asiplancaba (Spanish based girls’ skaters), Skate Aid under the FSPI Sport project Ug, constructions started rather aggressively.

Lucille Fontaine (cooperation attache) represented the French Embassy.

The Asiplancaba group was led by Veronica Trillo with the other girls being Abal Raisa, Anna Ulldemolins and Leticia Nogureira (Portugese).

Skate Aid had two representatives; Hugo Moreno and Lucia Arrue.

Uganda Skateboard Union director Jackson Mubiru lauds all the partners who have helped to support the extension.

“The tree planted in 2015 when we started this Skatepark is now bearing fruits. I wish to thank all the partners and sponsors who have come to support the extension of the Kitintale Skate Park. We have witnessed more numbers of participants join the sport and the extension comes at the right timing” Mubiru says.

Trillo is impressed by the turn up of the local community in this sport of skateboarding.

“This is a lifestyle sport as well as one for the community. It is always exciting to have the local community engaged in the skateboarding at Kitintale Skatepark” Trillo noted.

French Embassy representative Fontaine pledged more support the Uganda skaters whose target is to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“We vow to keep supporting the skateboarding sport. Uganda has a target of qualifying for the Olympic Games in 2024. We promise to continue working together to achieve this target” Fontaine stated.

The construction works for the extension and modification will run for a fortnight.

The French Embassy injected in at least 50,000 Euros for the facility uplifting.

