NCBA Golf Series Competition 2022:

Overall winners:

Men: Emmanuel Wamala (43 Points)

The inaugural edition of the NCBA Golf series tournament was a complete success at the par 72- Uganda Golf Club course, Kitante in Kampala city.

Over 150 golfers took part in the day-long championship that also had a unique yellow ball challenge for all the players in action.

By close of business, the Uganda Golf Club captain Emmanuel Wamala and Eva Lwanga were the men and ladies overall winners with 43 points and 46 points respectively.

Wamala received his trophy and golf bag from the chief guest Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, the minister of Energy and mineral development.

Eva Lwanga, the overall best lady golfer at the NCBA series in Kampala

“This is a big honour to win such a tournament. I played to my best throughout the 18 holes. I thank the members I played with and everybody who took part through the day” Wamala noted.

I thank the management of Uganda Golf Club and the golfers for the positive cooperation to have a successful NCBA Bank series tournament in Uganda. This is the first of the many tournaments we shall have in Uganda. I urge the golfing family to respond positively. John Gachora, the Group Managing Director of NCBA Bank

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Baryamujura Matisko follows the flight of his ball after driving off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other top performers:

Jaimie Byaruhanga (39 points) won the group A men as the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Baryamujura Matisko played second fiddle with 38 points.

In group B (men), Patrick Kagoro need a countback victory of 40 points to triumph over Entebbe club’s Hannington Mpiima.

William Omaria scored 37 points, one better than Paresh Shukla to topple the men group C.

Monica Ntege ready to drive off on the 1st tee-box (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ladies:

Chinese female golfer Lin Li Xia tallied 36 points to win on countback over Jenina Nasimolo during the ladies’ group A.

Brenda Maraka took ladies group B with 43 points, two better than Moreen Nasimolo.

John Gachora, the Group Managing Director of NCBA Bank was the best NCBA staff with 34 points.

Female golfers pose for a group photo alongside the Toyota car that had been staked for a hole in one. The car was unclaimed after no successful hole in one (Credit: David Isabirye)

Side Bets:

Nearest to the pin:

Andrew Kibaya and left handed Gloria Mbaguta came closer to winning the car staked by CFAO for the hole in one shot on the par-3 hole 9.

The longest drive contest on the par 5 hole 18 was won by David Mpanga (men) and Jenina Nasimolo (ladies).

Hannington Mpiima (left) recieves his prize as the runners up in group B men

Guest of Honour Hon. Nankabirwa lauded NCBA Bank for the achievements and in a special way appreciated their innovativeness in giving back to the society.

I want to thank NCBA Bank Uganda for the achievement done. In such a world of competition, you have got to be very innovative. I thank them for the innovations and value addition to the communities. Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development

John Basabose scored a parity 21 points to settle for the pinga-mingi award.

Money Ball winners:

Ignatious Twesigye, Joseph Kimani, Israel Arinaitwe and Peter Kagumya were the exceling cluster in the yellow ball competition.

Hon. Jim Muhwezi Katugugu, MP Rujumbura County, Rukungiri District tees off from hole no.10 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Fundraiser:

Meanwhile, at least Shs 17,000,000 was realized in cash and pledges to help in the refurbishment of the Noah’s Ark children center along Entebbe road.

Entebbe club spearheaded the fundraiser with a lion’s share of Shs 12,000,000 led by Fabrice Rulinda, the mayor of Entebbe Municipality.

