Workholic midfielder Anitah Namata has joined She Corporate Women Football Club from Uganda Martyrs High School women football club.
Namata was officially unvieled on Wednesday, 20th July 2022 by the Nakawa based entity.
“We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Anitah Namata on undisclosed fee.” a statement from the club read.
Namata, 20, joins the reigning FUFA Women Super League champions after a season at Uganda Martyrs.
She had earlier played at Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club after completing her Advanced level of education.
The midfielder joins other new signings as forward Joanita Ainembabazi and defender Phoebe Banura.
They are set to represent Uganda at the CAF Women Champions League.
Detailed Profile:
- Full Names: Anitah Namata
- Nick-name: Ani
- Date of Birth: 10th October 2001
- Parents: Deo Katongole & Esther Katongole
- Place of Birth: Entebbe Regional Hospital (Grade B)
- Education: Agaliawamu Primary School – Kawafu (P1-P7), Princess Diana High School (S1-S2), Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga (S3-S4), Kawempe Muslim SS (S5-S6)
- Strong foot: Right
- Key attributes: Close ball control, dribbling, passing and shooting
- Playing positions: Forward & Wing
- Clubs: Kawempe Muslim, Uganda Martyrs, She Corporate (Current)
- Role Models: Hasifa Nassuna & Allan Okello
- Best Goal: Scored in the first minute when Kawempe Muslim faced UCU in Kawempe
- Some Trophies won: Fresh Diary School School Games (2016, 2019 – Mbale), UMEA Games (2018 – Mbale, 2019- Kasawo), Independence Cup (2016), Airtel Rising Stars (2017 – Lira) FUFA Women Elite League (2018), Buganda Cup (2018), East Africa Secondary Schools (2019 – Arusha)
- Individual Accolades: MVP Airtel Rising Stars (2016), Top Scorer, Airtel Rising Stars (2017 – Grand Finals, Lira)
- Best Dish: Matooke (Plantain) & Meat