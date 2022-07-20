Workholic midfielder Anitah Namata has joined She Corporate Women Football Club from Uganda Martyrs High School women football club.

Namata was officially unvieled on Wednesday, 20th July 2022 by the Nakawa based entity.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Anitah Namata on undisclosed fee.” a statement from the club read.

Namata, 20, joins the reigning FUFA Women Super League champions after a season at Uganda Martyrs.

She had earlier played at Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club after completing her Advanced level of education.

The midfielder joins other new signings as forward Joanita Ainembabazi and defender Phoebe Banura.

They are set to represent Uganda at the CAF Women Champions League.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Anitah Namata

Anitah Namata Nick-name : Ani

: Ani Date of Birth : 10 th October 2001

: 10 October 2001 Parents: Deo Katongole & Esther Katongole

Deo Katongole & Esther Katongole Place of Birth: Entebbe Regional Hospital (Grade B)

Entebbe Regional Hospital (Grade B) Education: Agaliawamu Primary School – Kawafu (P1-P7), Princess Diana High School (S1-S2), Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga (S3-S4), Kawempe Muslim SS (S5-S6)