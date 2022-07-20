Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) raised at least Shs 127,000,000 during the first fundraiser at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The objective at hand is to raise funds for an ultra-modern home; where the total budget is Shs 36 billions.

First things first; the federation headed by Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo seeks to secure land that has been valued at Shs 2 billion.

The proposed land has been identified along Entebbe road.

The artistic impression of Uganda Netball Federation’s proposed home

At the first fundraiser, there was a giant step moved where at least Shs 127,000,000 was collected in totality – pledges and cash from different companies as well as varying personalities.

Uganda Lottery and Gaming Board led the bandwagon of contributors with Shs 34,000,000.

Pastors Alosious Bugingo and Suzan Makula

Eco Bank team officials with their dummy chqque

Eco Bank Uganda offered Shs 10,000,000/=. The same amount (Shs. 10,000,000/=) came from House of Prayer lead pastor Alosious Bugingo and companion Suzan Makula.

Honourable members of parliament led by Otuke East legislator Julius Acon, Tom Aza Alero (West Moyo), Dr Abdallah Byakatonda each contributed Shs 2,000,000/= whilst Jackie Amongin offered Shs 2,000,000/=.

Other companies represented at the dinner included Plascon Paints, GOtv, Galz Sports Betting, MTN, 1XBet, Simba Casino, Bet Pawa, Crown Beverages Limited, Nile Breweries Limited, Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT), Nile View Casino, NGO Board, kits manufacturer 6Mo9, among others.

Artistic impression of the proposed home for Uganda Netball Federation

After procuring land, the Uganda Netball Federation will then construct a modern netball facility with indoor and outdoor courts, training areas among others.

It gives us confidence and a lot of time to prepare, and also fetches money and also gives us an opportunity to host for example, if we had a good facility, we should have already hosted many international friendlies and tournaments. Having our own home is just long overdue. Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo, President Uganda Netball federation

Jesca Achan shows off the newly designed She Cranes jersey

Meanwhile, the official replica jerseys for the Uganda She Cranes were officially launched.

The kits were designed and manufactured by 6M09, an international firm.

Some of the She Cranes players show off their kits

Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo (second right) shows off the She Cranes new kit alongside National Council of Sports’ Anne Nankya

More fundraising dinners will be held when the team returns from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.