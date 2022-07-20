Ugandan rising sprinter Tarsis Orogot missed the cut to the 200m finals at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

The 19-year-old posted a time of 20.35, his second fastest at Heyward Field, but finished fifth in a fast-pace Heat 2 of the semifinals.

The top three in the Heat 2 (Noah Lyles, Kenneth Bednarek, and Jereem Richards) ran sub-20 and fourth-placed Luxolo Adams (20.09) all qualified for the finals.

Orogot who was a finalist at the World U20 Athletics Championship last year in Nairobi finished his first senior championship in 13th place.

13th in the 🌍 over the 200m, I will take that…Super excited about what my future holds🙏🏿

.

.

— Tarsis Orogot (@tarsis_de_gonya) July 20, 2022

The University of Alabama freshman who holds the national record over 200m set at the same track last month will be impressed with his performance at his first ever World Championships.

The focus now turns to Commonwealth Games that start later this month. Athletics will start on Tuesday, August 2.