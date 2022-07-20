24th NSSF-KAVC International Volleyball Tournament:

5 th – 7 th August 2022

– 7 August 2022 Venues: MTN Indoor Arena & Lugogo Hockey Grounds, Kampala

The historical Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) international volleyball tournament is back.

Held since 2000, the tournament returns to the Uganda’s sporting sphere after a two year forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the country from late 2019.

The 2022 event was officially launched on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.

Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) president Sadiq Nasiwu graced the launch, flanked by KAVC officials led by the president Hamza Lubwama and NSSF’s public relations manager, Victor Karamagi.

Hamza Lubwama, the president KAVC Volleyball Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Lubwama promised a grand return to the tournament with over 30 teams from East and Central Africa anticipated to take part.

Todate, 10 teams from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda have confirmed their attendance and participation. More are still expected. This is a testament to the growth that the KAVC International tournament has experienced over the last 24 years, and a sign of better times ahead. Hamza Lubwama, KAVC President

Sadiq Nasiwu, President Uganda Volleyball Federation (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nasiwu, a product of KAVC himself expressed delight by the tournament that has helped to expose various players.

We are proud of this product (NSSF-KAVC International tournament). This brings high level of competition in the region. The federation offers advice and technical support. Sadiq Nasiwu, Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) president

This year’s championship will mark the 24th edition since inception.

The three day’s championship will volley off on Friday, 5th August and climax on Sunday, 7th August 2022.

Hamza Lubwama appreciates Victor Karamagi as the dummy cheque is handed over (Credit: David Isabirye)

NSSF, the sponsors for the 12th year running once again injected in Shs 70,000,000 to help in the smooth running of the tournament.

The package was announced during the launch by Victor Karamagi, the public relations manager.

The 70,000,000 is a decline from the Shs 180,000,000 from the 2019 edition, explained due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karamagi underlined NSSF’s commitment to supporting volleyball and sports in general.

We believe sports is a very important platform through which the youth can be empowered to channel their energy productively towards activities that can help them better prepare for their future. This is thus a very exciting occasion as we get to rejuvenate the spirits of the many participants and lovers of the sport who have spent almost two years with little to no sports tournaments. Victor Karamagi, public relations officer – NSSF

Nkumba University women volleyball team, the 2019 ladies’ champions

Immediate past champions:

Uganda’s Nkumba University won the 2019 edition in ladies’ category.

Nkumba University overcame another Ugandan side, Ndejje University 3-1.

For the men, Home Grown Volleyball club (Kenya) defeated Burundi side Rukinzo 3-0.

Daudi Okello with a powerful attack against NEMOStars. Now based in Turkey, Okello is among the products from this tournament alongside Cuthbert Malinga, Emmanuel Kato, Ronald Kitusi, Sharon Amiito, among others.

KAVC has won the most titles since inception (men) with 7 trophies followed by Sport-S (4).

KAVC women have won 8 titles, two better than KCCA.

Two venues (MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo) and the Lugogo Hockey Grounds will be used.