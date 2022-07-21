The Republic of Uganda has a new state minister of sports in Hon. Peter Ogwang.

This was confirmed by the head of state President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his latest cabinent reschuffle on Thursday, 21st July 2022.

A keen sportsman who played football in his youthful days, Ogwang replaces Denis Hamson Obua (Obua has been appointed as the new Government chief whip).

Obua had replaced Charles Bakabulindi on 14th December 2019 after the latter had served the sports sub sector for more than a decade since 2005.

Prior to his latest appointment, Ogwang has been serving as the state minister for Economic monitoring and a member of the COVID-19 national task force.

He had earlier served as the state minister for Information, Communication, ICT and National Guidance.

Hailing from Katakwi, Ogwang has vowed to serve the country to the best of his ability, lauding the president for the appointment.

“I thank HE the President for yet again entrusting me with a new leadership position to serve this country in the best interest. Serving as State Minister for Economic monitoring has been the most exciting journey so far. I will continue to give my best in the Education and Sports ministry” Hon Ogwang expressed.

Hon. Peter Ogwang thumbs up

He joins the sports sub-sector at a time the 22nd Commonwealth Games are about to kick off in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Uganda will be represented by a team of 76 athletes in 12 sports disciplines of athletics, boxing, swimming, badminton, netball, rugby, table tennis, netball.

Ogwang is expected to further consolidate on the gains established by Hon. Obua during his reign and continue with the sports development endeavours especially the concerns of facilities development, funding of sports federations and other sports programmes.