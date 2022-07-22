

Jas Mangat and Yasin Nasser will represent team Uganda in the weekend’s Atlantic Rally Tanzania; the fourth round of the Africa Rally Championship.

The two-day event revs off on Saturday featuring a new venue and roads in Arusha, Tanzania.

Unlike Nasser and Ali Katumba who are regulars in Tanzania rally, Mangat and Joseph Kamya are returning for the Tanzanian ARC round since 2016.

“After knowing that we would miss our home event early this month. The team decided to do ARC Tanzania since the caf was all ready for competition,” said Joseph Kamya; Mangat’s co-driver.

“It has been long since we last competed here and my driver is here to compete for top spot. I hope for the finish since the last time he came with me, we didn’t finish,” he added.

Mangat and Kamya will be in the Mitsubishi Evo X.

Meanwhile, Nasser and Katumba return to the event in which they registered their first podium last year in third.

The crew will be on task to either maintain or improve finish on the same event this weekend.

“This year we go into this event with rather a different target than before. Before we were after ARC points. Which is not the case this time.

“We shall attempt a top spot of course while we keep an eye to the local crews whom we compete for the national points with,” said Nasser.

Nasser and Katumba are currently in contention for this year’sTanzania National Championship and have so far done two events.

The event will feature Zambia’s Leroy Gomes who is currently leading the ARC standings and Kenya’s Karan Patel and other crews vying for this year’s ARC title.

The event will run ten stages covering a total competitive distance of 205.14km.