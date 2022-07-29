Commonwealth Games 2022 (Squash):

Paul Kasirye Kadoma (Uganda) Vs Jason Ray Khalil (Guyana) – 18:30 PM

Michael Raymond Kawooya (Uganda) Vs Marcus Allen Adela (Seychelles) – 19:45 PM

At the Birmingham University center, UK

Uganda’s Squash players Paul Kasirye Kadoma and captain Michael Raymond Kawooya will swing into action on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United.

Paul Kasirye Kadoma takes on Jason Ray Khalil from Guyana in the first game at 18:30 PM.

Then, captain Michael Raymond Kawooya will face Seychelles’ Marcus Allen Adela at 19:45 PM.

All the Squash games will be played at the Birmingham University center.

Since arrival, the two players have been training under coach Ian Kajubu Rukunya.

L-R: Muqutadir Nimji, Michael Raymond Kawooya, Paul Kasirye Kadoma and Kundanji Kalengo after a training session in Birmingham

They held warm up games against Kenya’s Muqutadir Nimji and Kundanji Kalengo from Zambia.

For starters, Kawooya will be making the fourth appearance at the Commonwealth games after previous representation in New Dehli, India (2010), Glasgow, Scotland (2014) and Gold Coast, Australia (2018).

For Kasirye, this will be the third appearance as an active player following the games in Glasgow and Gold Coast.

Team Uganda marches during the official opening ceremony at the 2022 Commonwealth Games