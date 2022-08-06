44th Chess Olympiad (Open Category):

Saturday, 6th August 2022 (Round 8):

Bulgaria Vs Uganda

IM Petkov Momchil (Bulgaria) Vs FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda)

IM Stoyanov Tsvetan (Bulgaria) Vs FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda)

FM Yordanov Lachezar (Bulgaria) Vs Walter Okas (Uganda)

Tashev Alexsandar (Bulgaria) Vs Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda)

After resting out for round seven at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India, Uganda’s chess team captain FM Harold Wanyama returns to action in round eight on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

FM Wanyama will take on Bulgarian IM Petkov Momchil.

Other Games:

FM Patrick Kawuma will square up against IM Stoyanov Tsvetan (Bulgaria), FM Yordanov Lachezar shall take on Walter Okas and Tashev Alexsandar will be against Emmanuel Egesa.

FM Haruna Nsubuga will be rested from round eight.

Uganda was in scintillating form with the 4-0 win over horn of Africa country, Somalia.

FM Kawuma edged out Sheikh Omar Abdirahman, Ali Farah Abdullahi fell 0-1 to Walter Okas, Islam Sh. Nour Kassim also lost 0-1 to FM and Mohamed Abdulkadir Warsame fell 0-1 to Emmanuel Egesa.

Fair-play spirit as the players hand-shake before a round at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India (Credit: FIDE)

The victory against Somalia was Uganda’s fourth in 7 rounds after wins over Equatorial Guinea (4-0), Sao Tome and Principe (4-0) and Oman (3-1).

There were losses against Canada (0-4), Portugal (1.5 – 3.5) and Latvia (0-4).

Now, Emmanuel Egesa has 3.5 points and the other four players; FM Patrick Kawuma, FM Wanyama, Walter Okas and FM Haruna Nsubuga all have 3 points apiece.

Meanwhile, the female team will take on Bahrain during round eight.

The Ugandan ladies had lost 1.5 to 2.5 to Albania in 7th round.

A total of 11 rounds will be played in all.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.