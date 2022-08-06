Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won the 5000m to bag a second gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Kiplimo powered to the finishing line with a stellar kick in 13:8:08 to take the gold for Uganda.

The time ran is his seasonal best thus far over the distance (5000m).

The Kenyan duo of Nicolas Kimeli and Jacob Krop bagged silver and bronze respectively.

Kiplimo had earlier won the 10,000M gold, making it two gold medals at the games for himself and the country.

In total, Uganda has registered five medals, three of these are gold and two bronze.