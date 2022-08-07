44th Chess Olympiad (Round 9):

Open Category: Uganda 3-1 Afghanistan

FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda) 1-0 FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin (Afghanistan)

FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin (Afghanistan) FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) 0.5-0.5 CM Amini Habibullah (Afghanistan)

CM Amini Habibullah (Afghanistan) FM Haruna Nsubuga (Uganda) 1-0 Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan)

Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan) Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda) 0-5-0.5 CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi (Afghanistan)

Women Category: Uganda 1-3 North Macedonia

Peninah Nakabo (Uganda) 1-0 WFM Monika Stojkovska (North Macedonia)

WFM Monika Stojkovska (North Macedonia) WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda) 0-1 Dragana Nikolovska (North Macedonia)

Dragana Nikolovska (North Macedonia) WFM Gloria Nansubuga (Uganda) 0-1 Lea Eftovska (North Macedonia)

Lea Eftovska (North Macedonia) Milly Takali (Uganda) 0-1 Monika Zhezhovska (North Macedonia)

Uganda recorded their 5th win during the open category of the on-going 44th Chess Olympiad in India.

A 3-1 victory over Afghanistan during round nine pushed Uganda ahead with two rounds left to end the championship.

FM Harold Wanyama beat fellow FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin 1-0.

FM Patrick Kawuma shared the point with CM Amini Habibullah.

FM Haruna Nsubuga overcame Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan) 1-0 and Emmanuel Egesa’s game with CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi also ended in a stalemate.

The end game of FM Haruna Nsubuga’s 1-0 win over Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan)

Walter Okas was rested during round nine.

During round eight played on Saturday, Uganda’s team lost 1.5-2.5 to Bulgaria.

Uganda has now won five games and lost four times heading to round 10 on Monday, 8th August 2022.

Meanwhile, the Uganda women side fell 1-3 to North Macedonia during round nine.

Only Peninah Nakabo managed to beat Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Monika Stojkovska 1-0.

WCM Shakira Ampaire lost 0-1to Dragana Nikolovska, Uganda’s other WFM; Gloria Nansubuga fell 0-1 to Lea Eftovska and Monika Zhezhovska condemned Milly Takali 1-0.

Patricia Kawuma was rested for round nine.

Coming to round 10, Uganda has now lost 5 games and won four times.

Uganda lost 0-4 to Cuba, overcame Eswatini 4-0, lost 1.5-2.5 to Malaysia, won 1.5-1.5 over Cyprus, fell 0-4 to Algeria, recovered to win 4-0 over Trinidad and Tobago, lost 1.5-2.5 slip to Albania, edged Bahrain 3.5 to 0.5 before losing 1-3 to North Macedonia.

In total, 11 rounds will be played by all the participating countries.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.