

Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru has ended his long hunt for a decent rally finish after securing victory in the fifth round of the National Rally Championship in Masaka over the weekend.

‘Kinkakane’ whose contention this season has been characterized by drama found consolation with a drama-free race.

With Musa Nsubuga calling the notes, the KRT Team finished day one in third position and they would later drive the Ford Proto to its first victory edging Ronald Sebuguzi who took second place.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Despite the victory, Mubiru and Nsubuga remain far from defending their title. The crew has only managed to collect 110 points this season.

Second-placed Ronald Sebuguzi is equally in a celebratory mood after clinching the long-awaited rally finish this year in five attempts.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Ponsiano Lwakataka finished third to extend his lead on the NRC leaderboard to 332 points.

Jonas Kasiime settled for fourth while Byron Rugomoka continued to impress sealing the top five positions.

jonas Kansiime | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Ibrahim Lubega won the Two-wheel drive category followed by Umar Kakyama with Mansoor Lubega in third.

The next round of the National Rally Championship is scheduled for September 9-11.