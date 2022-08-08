The beauty of the football game world over is galvanized by that sweet act of finding the back of the goal net.

An attack orchestrated from the goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and the forwards is often intended to mend for a goal.

Whereas the goalkeeper, defenders and often the mean holding midfielders work towards preventing the occurrence of goals, their “ill” acts such as the sliding tackles are eventually broken down, penetrated and they concede.

The fancy footwork, explicit passes (short crispy and diagonal ones), incredible dribbles and odd assists make football even more adorable.

Uganda Baati’s player shoots with accurancy and precision towards the goal during the Corporate Games

During the second outing of the 2022-2023 Corporate Games at Kyambogo Cricket Oval on Sunday, 7th August 2022; goalkeepers, defenders and holding midfielders could do less to tame the raining goals.

In fact, it was a glowing day out for the forwards and a dark patch for goalkeepers.

Over 70 goals were scored in as many as 20 matches played since the early morning limbering session led by Celebrity Fitness Uganda Group.

A goalkeeper of Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) openly expresses his love for the 2022-2023 Corporate Games

Excitement during the 2022 -2023 Corporate Games second outing

Female fans cheer the team during the second outing at the 2022-2023 Corporate Games

Fans screamed their lungs out as they celebrated heartily the take-ons, wonder dribbles, passes and well taken shots on target.

It was eye-catching, as well as tense to witness the balls roll and fly into the back of the back given varying fashion with spill-overs, simple-tap-ins, rebounds, well taken shots, flicks and headers.

Fans keenly watching the games at the second outing of the Corporate Games at Kyambogo Cricket Oval

This was the only the second outing of the 2022-2023 Corporate Games with many more coming up until the grand climax in June 2023.

“I love to score and as well as play for the team because victory is us for all at the end of day” reasoned Patrick Ekisa of Uganda Baati, who scored five goals to his name on the outing.

Ekisa netted a hat-trick (three goals) in Uganda Baati’s 5-1 humbling of Radio 4.

Charles Lubwama and Derrick Buteera found their other goals in the contest.

Immaculate “Immy” Kizza pulled back the consolation for Radio 4.

Rapid Advisory Services female player was deployed as a striker

Radio 4 was also on the receiving end as they fell 2-0 to Joint Medical Stores (JMS).

Collins Chanwati and Jonathan Musajja scored JMS’ two goals.

Uganda Baati also exhibited their prowess in the 4-1 win over Uganda Airlines.

In some of the other football results on the day, Royal Van Zanten (RVZ) defeated UNBS 4-0 with Anthony Obwana, Ben Nsiimbe, Cinderella Ajwang and a female player, Nganda all on target.

Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) overcame Prestige Driving School 3-0. George Samuel Egitat, Kassim Mangu and the immensely skilled Gift Atuhaire scored DIT’s goals.

Ben Nsiimbe scored a brace and had a genuinely long distant goal disallowed as Royal Van Zanten defeated Rapid Advisory Services 2-0.

Radio 4 in action against C-Care. Radio 4 won the game 1-0

Radio 4 edged C-Care 1-0 with a beautiful flick-on goal from the lady, Stellah Maris Namisango.

C-Care would have easily made amends and won the contest but their forwards did not carry the scoring boots on the sunny day.

Uganda Airlines and UNBS shared the spoils 1-all.

Some games also failed to reap any dividends in terms of goals to include Uganda Airlines’ duel against PKF.

Joint Medical Stores (JMS) and Prestige Driving School failed to find the back of the net in a very physical duel.

On the same day, a couple of other games were also played.

Netball action during the 2022-2023 Corporate Games at Kyambogo Cricket Oval

Player from Directorate of Industrial Training plays woodball

Netball, Chess, woodball (demonstration) and the sack race were also played.

The corporates had an opportunity to have their bodies checked by InstaFit as regards their nutritional bit.

The 2022-2023 Corporate Games season will run from July to May with an awards dinner in June 2023.

Chess action at the 2022 Corporate Games second outing

Corporate Games are for fun, networking, physical exercises and enjoyment to the fullest

The key objectives among others for these games entail team building, networking and improving physical fitness.

Besides football, there is also netball, woodball, sack race, chess, swimming, basketball, Corporate Run, Pool and Kwapena which is making its debut.

The next outing will be held on 4th September 2022.

Physical drills by InstaFit group

Partners and sponsors:

To make these games a complete success, the organizers of the Corporate Games have brought on board several working partners and sponsors.

These include; Next Media Services through the NBS Sport channel, Radio 4, UBC Television, Baliks Media (event partner), Nation Media Group, Node Group (Public Relations and marketing partner) as well as National Enterprise Corporation (NEC).

NEC is the official water partner that will provide fresh natural drinking water to all participants throughout the season.

Corporate Games: “Inspiring Corporates through Sports”.

Celebrity Fitness Uganda group leads the different participants in the warm up drills

Some football results: