

Ronald Sebuguzi and Anthony Mugambwa finally got the monkey off their back with a finish in the weekend SMC Masaka Rally.

The Shell VPower sponsored team took second place behind eventual winner Duncan Mubiru.

That was the crew’s first rally finish in five rallies this season.

“We went to Masaka not only to show up like before but to finish an event. Our past events had really demoralised the team. That’s why this finish is very important for us.

“The focus was not only on the finish but a win. That’s why we were in contention from day one. My driver had a good feeling of the car and believed he could fight for the win. But this podium finish was equally vital for us,” said Anthony Mugambwa, Sebuguzi’s co-driver.

Ronald Ssebuguzi | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The team registered their first points of the season as well.

“We lost the title hopes after our second DNF in Jinja. It was obviously going to be hard. But with the new car, the driver wants to use the remaining events to get to learn it further for better contention next year,” Mugambwa added.

With the acquisition of the Ford Fiesta Proto and the performance from Masaka, the crew is confident they will assert themselves in the upcoming events.

“Sebuguzi is already an approved driver. But the fact that this car is new to him throws some limitations to his performance.

“But once he fully bonds with the car, it will be another story. We all know the Protos are the current gem of cars with some good pace,” he added.

In Masaka, Duncan Mubiru registered his first victory this year with Ponsiano Lwakataka in third followed Jonas Kasiima while Byron Rugomoka sealed the top five.