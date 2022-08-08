44th Chess Olympiad (Round 10):

Monday, August 8, 2022

Women Category: Uganda Vs Ethiopia

Peninah Nakabo (Uganda) Vs Haile Lidet Abate (Ethiopia)

WFM Gloria Nansubuga (Uganda) Vs Aster Melake Bantiwalu (Ethiopia)

Patricia Kawuma (Uganda) Vs Mekdes Demssie Abera (Ethiopia)

Milly Takali (Uganda) Vs Mekonen Selemawit Kidanemaryam (Ethiopia)

Uganda women chess national team returns to the tables at the 44th Chess Olympiad against fellow African opposition, Ethiopia on Monday, August 8, 2022 during round 10.

The game against Ethiopia comes a day after the bitter 1-3 loss to North Macedonia in round nine.

For the 10th round, Peninah Nakabo squares up against Haile Lidet Abate on board one.

On board two, it will be Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Gloria Nansubuga against Aster Melake Bantiwalu.

Patricia Kawuma will play Mekdes Demssie Abera on board three and Milly Takali will battle Mekonen Selemawit Kidanemaryam on board four.

L-R: Patricia Kawuma and WFM Gloria Nansubuga. Kawuma will play Mekdes Demssie Abera on board 3 in round 10 whilst WFM Nansubuga battles Aster Melake Bantiwalu. on board 2 in the same round

WFM Shakira Ampaire will be rested in this round and therefore shall not feature in any of the games.

The women lost 1-3 to North Macedonia during the 9th round on Sunday.

The key positive was Nakabo’s 1-0 victory over Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Monika Stojkovska.

WCM Shakira Ampaire fell 0-1 to Dragana Nikolovska, WFM Gloria Nansubuga also lost 0-1 to Lea Eftovska and Milly Takali was defeated by Monika Zhezhovska.

Uganda is seeking for the fifth win of the championship after registering four victories and five defeats in the opening nine round.

Open Category:

In the open category, Uganda will take on Finland during the 10th round.

International Master (IM) Keinanen Toivo faces FIDE Master (FM) Harold Wanyama on board one.

Another IM Vilka Sipila shall play FM Patrick Kawuma on board two.

On board three, IM Sampsa Nyysti will face Walter Okas.

The fourth game will be on board four as FM Pekka Koykka plays Emmanuel Egesa.

Harunah Nsubuga will be rested from this round.

On Sunday, Uganda overcame Afghanistan 3-1 during round nine action.

FM Wanyama defeated FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin 1-0.

FM Patrick Kawuma shared the spoils with Chess Master (CM) Amini Habibullah with half a point each.

FM Haruna Nsubuga overcame Sepehr Sakhawaty 1-0 as Emmanuel Egesa and CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi each scored 0.5 point.

In total, 11 rounds will be played by all the participating countries.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.

Round 9 Results

Open Category: Uganda 3-1 Afghanistan

FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda) 1-0 FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin (Afghanistan)

FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin (Afghanistan) FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) 0.5-0.5 CM Amini Habibullah (Afghanistan)

CM Amini Habibullah (Afghanistan) FM Haruna Nsubuga (Uganda) 1-0 Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan)

Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan) Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda) 0.5-0.5 CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi (Afghanistan)

Women Category: North Macedonia 3-1 Uganda