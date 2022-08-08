44th Chess Olympiad (Round 10):

Monday, August 8, 2022

Open Category: Finland Vs Uganda

IM Keinanen Toivo (Finland) Vs FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda)

IM Vilka Sipila (Finland) Vs FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda)

IM Sampsa Nyysti (Finland) Vs Walter Okas (Uganda)

FM Pekka Koykka (Finland) Vs Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda)

Uganda will take on Finland during the 10th round of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Monday, August 8, 2022 in India.

International Master (IM) Keinanen Toivo faces FIDE Master (FM) Harold Wanyama on board one.

Another IM Vilka Sipila shall play FM Patrick Kawuma on board two.

On board three, IM Sampsa Nyysti will face Walter Okas.

The fourth game will be on board four as FM Pekka Koykka plays Emmanuel Egesa.

Harunah Nsubuga will be rested from this round.

During the same day, the Uganda women team will play Ethiopia in round 10 action.

On Sunday, Uganda overcame Afghanistan 3-1. FM Wanyama defeated FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin 1-0.

FM Patrick Kawuma shared the spoils with Chess Master (CM) Amini Habibullah with half a point each.

FM Haruna Nsubuga overcame Sepehr Sakhawaty 1-0 as Emmanuel Egesa and CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi each scored 0.5 point.

The women lost 1-3 to North Macedonia. Peninah Nakabo beat Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Monika Stojkovska 1-0.

WCM Shakira Ampaire fell 0-1 to Dragana Nikolovska, WFM Gloria Nansubuga also lost 0-1 to Lea Eftovska and Milly Takali was defeated by Monika Zhezhovska.

In total, 11 rounds will be played by all the participating countries.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.

Round 9 Results

Open Category: Uganda 3-1 Afghanistan

FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda) 1-0 FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin (Afghanistan)

FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin (Afghanistan) FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) 0.5-0.5 CM Amini Habibullah (Afghanistan)

CM Amini Habibullah (Afghanistan) FM Haruna Nsubuga (Uganda) 1-0 Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan)

Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan) Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda) 0.5-0.5 CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi (Afghanistan)

Women Category: North Macedonia 3-1 Uganda