NSSF KAVC International Volleyball Tournament 2022:

Finals:

Men: APR 3-2 KAVC (23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12)

Women: KCCA 2-3 APR (19-25, 25-27, 25-20, 26-24, 14-16)

Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) Volleyball men and women volleyball clubs emerged as champions at the 2022 NSSF KAVC International Volleyball Championship at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala city.

In both finals, APR won 3-2; against KCCA and hosts KAVC in the women and men categories respectively.

APR Women volleyball players celebrate with their trophy

During the women finale, APR led 2-0 in the opening two quarters; 25-19 and 27-25.

KCCA rallied back in ruthless fashion to win 25-20 and 26-24 much to the delight of the electric home fans, forcing a decider.

KAVC held their nerves to win the final set 16-14 to silence the fully packed home gathering.

Then followed the men finale. APR drew the first blood; winning the opening set 25-23.

KAVC’s attack during the well attended finale at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala city

APR men team

KAVC then took the next two sets 25-19 and 25-19 to command a 2-1 lead.

APR gallantly leveled the matters with a 25-19 score to force a decider.

The Rwandese club triumphed 15-12 to claim their third title in as many years.

APR teams each pocketed the lion’s share of the prize money (Shs 5,000,000 apiece).

The respective runners up (KCCA women and KAVC men) took home Shs 3,000,000 apiece.

KAVC women team with the 3,000,000 dummy cheque

The third placed clubs (KAVC women and REG) were both consoled with UGX2M.

Former Vice President of Uganda H.E Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi was chief guest and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Deputy Managing Director, Patrick Ayota.

The tournament attracted clubs from South Sudan, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda.

There was also the primary section, as has been the norm over the years.