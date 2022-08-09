Tournament: ICC Cricket Challenge League B

ICC Cricket Challenge League B Match: Uganda vs. Kenya

Uganda vs. Kenya Time: 13:00 EAT

13:00 EAT Venue: Grainville Ground

Cricket Cranes will need to go through their neighbour Kenya if they are to stay on the hunt for a place in the next round of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya had to go through some pain to get a win over Italy while Uganda made light work of the same opponent.

Uganda picked up a seven-wicket win against Italy in clinical performance with the ball and vet Frank Nsubuga was the stand-out with bowling figures of 3/8 in 9 overs.

Uganda used an unchanged team for the games against Jersey and Italy but the derby might make head coach Laurence Mahatlane ring some changes to the playing XI. Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, and Frank Akankwasa are yet to have a runout and they could be used especially if Uganda opts to go with an all-out pace attack.

Nsubuga lives for this fixture and only Deus Muhumuza could be the other sure name of the starting XI. Ronak Patel scored an unbeaten 56 in the game against Italy while Arnold Otwani continued his good form with a well-constructed 21.

Uganda lies in third place on the table, a point behind leaders Hong Kong but are tied on points with Jersey. With the two sides facing each other tomorrow, a win against Kenya will move Uganda into the top spot.

The three-horse race is very tight with only fine margins separating the sides and any slip-up will knock out any side. While they keep an eye on each other, they have to make sure they take care of the other teams as well.

There are no favorites in a derby and Uganda will need to be at their best if they are going to defeat Kenya. Uganda won by six wickets during the Kampala leg and has a slight mental edge but that won’t count for anything if the team fails to execute its game plans well.

Rakep Patel has a century and half-century to his name already in the tournament and he will be the go-to man to score the runs for Kenya. He also got a half-century in the Kampala fixture.

Cricket Cranes was dominant in Kampala but the Grainville ground is neutral ground and Uganda will be hoping that their neighbours who arent chasing anything don’t crush their party.