44th Chess Olympiad (Round 11):



Women Category: Scotland 2.5-1.5 Uganda



Board 1 : WFM Suzie Cooke (Scotland) 1-0 WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda)



: WFM Suzie Cooke (Scotland) WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda) Board 2: Alice Lampard (Scotland) 1-0 WFM Gloria Nansubuga (Uganda)



Alice Lampard (Scotland) WFM Gloria Nansubuga (Uganda) Board 3 : WFM Rhian Hughes (Scotland) 0.5-0.5 Patricia Kawuma (Uganda)



: WFM Rhian Hughes (Scotland) Patricia Kawuma (Uganda) Board 4: Caitlin Reid (Scotland) 0-1 Milly Takali (Uganda)



Uganda National women chess team completed the 44th Chess Olympiad in the 91st position out of 162 teams.



Uganda won a total of five games and lost six times at the biggest global chess championship held at the Four Points by Sheraton arena in Mahabalipuram, Chennai in India.



During the final round (11), Uganda lost the game to Scotland 1.5-2.5.



Milly Takali (rated 1482) recorded the single victory over Caitlin Reid on board four.



Patricia Kawuma (1653) earned half a point off WFM Rhian Hughes during the stalemate game on board three.



On board one, WFM Suzie Cooke defeated Uganda’s WCM Shakira Ampaire (1666).



Alice Lampard edged WFM Gloria Nansubuga (1538) 1-0 as the Scottish ladies dominated the game.



Peninah Nakabo (1747) did not play as she was rested in this round.



By the end of the grueling championship, Uganda women team finished in the 91st position out of 162 teams.



This was an improvement from 93rd position from the last Olympiad.



Un-defeated Ukraine dethroned hosts India in the first place.



Ukraine won 7 games and drew four ahead of second placed Georgia who won 8, drew twice and lost once.



India completed the championship in the third place with 8 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.



Egypt was the best placed African country in the women standings, dropping to 52nd from 44th.



Algeria followed second in the 70th position and Kenya in 73rd (having improved from 99th).



Zimbabwe finished as fourth placed African country at the Olympiad.



Zambia completed the best five African countries before Uganda followed suit.



Meanwhile, Uganda overcame Faroe Islands 3-1 during round 11 of the open category.



In the open category, Uganda finished 82nd out of 188 teams.



In total, the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.