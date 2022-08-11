2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Volleyball):

13 th – 21 st August

Host: Lira City (St Katherine College & Dr Obote College, Boroboro)

Over sixty schools will take part in the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 for the volleyball sport.

These games will be hosted in Lira city by two schools; St Katherine College and Dr. Obote College, Boroboro commencing 13th until the 21st August 2022.

Volleyball is among the 9 sports discipines for USSSA Ball Games 2.

The others are Football (U-16), Handball, Netball, Basketball (3X3), Dancesport, woodball as well as Athletics and the Cross Country.

The draws for most sports were held on Wednesday, 10th August 2022 at the GNS Plaza in Mengo, Kampala.

The officials during the USSSA Ball Games 2 draws at GNS Plaza in Mengo, Kampala

Boys:

The reigning champions Standard High Zana are in pool A. The other schools drawn in the same group are; Kitagata High School, Ngora High School, Kijjabwemi, St Maria Gorret and Bunyoro region’s Nyamirima.

In group B, there is Ubuntu, Bugamba, Acholi P Army, St Mary’s College Lugazi, Mbale School of Deaf and Kyarusozi.

Group C has Namugongo Secondary & Vocational, Nganwa High School, Dr Obote College, Makerere College School, St Balikuddembe and Trinity Catholic.

The schools in group D are; Buremba S.S, Bwera, Lira Town College, Namagabi, and Sironko.

Kinawa, St Augustine Minor Seminary, Mengo, St Andrea Kaawa and Nyondo are all in group E.

Group F has Ntare S.S, Jerome, Kibuli S.S, Jinja Secondary School as well as two Army schools; Bombo Army and Mubende Army.

Group G composes of Mbarara High School, Kigezi College Butobero, St Henry’s College – Kitovu, Kitende Secondary School, Musana Vocational and St Tereza.

In group H; there is Mbogo Mixed High School, Kyamate High School, Valley View, Mbale S.S and The Amazima School.

Girls:

The girls are pooled in six groups (A to F).

Reigning champions Trust High School are in group A alongside Kabukonge Muslim, Namagabi, Tororo Girls, Ngora High School, Bweranyangi Girls and St Noah.

Group B has Kinaawa High, Jinja Secondary School, Mariam High, St Maria Gorret Katende, Dr Obote College – Boroboro and Kashooka Girls.

St Elizabeth, St Joseph Nakasongola, Nabisuunsa, Ubuntu Hill, St Mary’s Rushoroza, St Andrew’s Kahwa and Jinja city’s Holy Cross are all in group C.

Group D has Lubaga Girls, Katikamu SDA, Makerere College, Wampeewo Ntake, Nyondo and St Catherine – Kigezi.

In group E; there is Iganga Parents, The Amazima School, Namugongo College, St Balikuddembe, St Catherine Secondary School, Boni counsil and Mbale S.S.

The last girls’ group, F, has schools as Mary Hill High School, Hilton High, Mengo Secondary School, Trinity College Nabbingo, Nyamirima College and Immaculate Heart – Nyakibale.

The format of play will at first be the group stages, with top two schools qualifying for the knock out stage (quarter final round).

The eight quarter finalists will then vie for the four semi-final slots, semi-finals will follow suit and the final to determine the champion.

The best performing schools per gender (3) represent Uganda at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Volleyball Draws:

Boys:

A: Standard High Zana, Kitagata High School, Ngora High School, Kijjabwemi, St Maria Gorret, Nyamirima – Bunyoro

B: Ubuntu, Bugamba, Acholi P Army, St Mary’s College Lugazi, Mbale School of Deaf, Kyarusozi

C: Namugongo Secondary & Vocational, Nganwa High School, Dr Obote College, Makerere College School, St Balikuddembe, Trinity Catholic

D: Buremba S.S, Bwera, Lira Town College, Namagabi, Sironko, Late Comer 1

E: Kinawa, St Augustine Minor Seminary, Mengo, St Andrea Kaawa, Nyondo

F: Ntare S.S, Jerome, Kibuli S.S, Jinja Secondary School, Bombo Army, Mubende Army

G: Mbarara High School, Kigezi College Butobero, St Henry’s College – Kitovu, Kitende Secondary School, Musana Vocational, St Tereza

H: Mbogo Mixed High School, Kyamate High School, Valley View, Mbale S.S, The Amazima School, Late Comer 2

Girls: