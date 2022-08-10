2022 USSSA Ball Games 2:

13 th – 21 st August

– 21 August Host: Lira City (St Katherine College & Dr Obote College, Boroboro)

The Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games two will kick off on 13th August 2022 at St Katherine College and Dr Obote College, Boroboro in Lira city.

Netball is among the 9 sports disciplines that will be competed for at these games.

The other games include Basketball (3X3), Football (U-16), Rugby (7’s), Athletics, Woodball and Cross country, Volleyball and Handball.

The draws for these games were held on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 at the GNS Plaza in Mengo, Kampala.

There are eight pools in Netball; each group having at least 7 teams.

Defending champions St Mary’s Boarding secondary school, Kitende is in group A alongside rivals Kibuli SS.

The other group A teams are; Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Kyanja S.S, Kyamate S.S and St Paul Bukinda.

Group B has Baptiste, Boston High School – Mpala, Trinity, Bugonji, Dr Apollo College and Bakita.

In group C, there is Mukono, Madinah, St Andrea, Sironko College, St Jerome S.S and Arua Public.

Ngabo is in pool D alongside Ngabo, Green Light, Bukoyo College, St Kalemba, Bwera S.S, Kapchorwa S.S and Ahmadiya – Wandegeya.

Group E has Mukono based Dynamic, St Peter’s Nsambya, Masindi Army, Ssingo S.S.S, MaryHill High School and URDT from Kasese.

Group F has Buddo, Mengo, Notrida, St Katherine, Bon Council and West Nile’s Muni Girls.

Netball powerhouse Kawanda, Kawempe Muslim, Nankabirwa Memorial College, Nkoma S.S, Nyabugando and Nyamitanga S.S.S are in group G.

Group H has St Noa Girls, Broadway Kawempe, Namutumba, Tororo Girls, Kihanga and Kadugala.

The games will run for at least eight days with the successful schools representing Uganda at the 2022 FEASSSA Games slated for Tanzania.

Netball Pools: