UFC Fight Night (Featherweight):

Saturday, 13 th August 2022

August 2022 David “Silent Assassin” Onama (Uganda) Vs Nathan “The Train” Wade Landwehr (USA)

Pechanga Arena – Dan Diego, Southern California

Uganda’s David Onama takes to the ring against USA fighter Nathan Wade Landwehr during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) night on Saturday, 13th August 2022 at the Pechanga Arena in Dan Diego, Southern California.

This is one fight that had earlier been set for this year (27th March 2022) in Columbus between the two featherweights.

These two fighters will eventually share the Octagon with one another this weekend in Southern California.

Onama, 28, has a stand out record at 10-1-0. He has posted a pair of victories already this year, most recently collecting a second-round submission win over Garret Armfield at the start of July.

David “The Assassin” Onama (Credit: UFC)

It wasn’t as clean a performance as The Silent Assasin’s win over Gabriel Benitez in February, but the Glory MMA & Fitness featherweight handled his business, secured another stoppage victory, and further cemented his position as one of the top young fighters to watch in the 145-pound weight class.

Onama, an orthodox fighter recently signed a new four fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

For starters, Onama’s debut fight was on 29th February 2019 with a Technical knock-out over Francisco Pintos in 1 minute, 30 seconds.

He then recorded a second victory in the first round over Raymond Bighead on 4th May 2019.

Onama crowned 2019 on a high note with another win over Sam Hernandez on 27th July.

He kick-started 2020 on a bright footing with a Technical Knockout over Antonio Castillo Junior on 22nd February.

On 14th August 2020, he registered another Technical knock-out over Sam Agushi.

The sixth successive win came on 9th October 2020 over Justin Overton.

On March 5th 2021, Onama recorded his fastest victory, coming after just 44 seconds with a Technical Knock-out over Mike Plazola (with a knee injury).

He had a Knock-out win over Brad Robison on 8th October 2021.

The only loss arrived on 23rd October 2021 after a unanimous decision over Jones Mason on the UFC fight night of Costa vs Vettori in Las Vegas, Nevada – USA.

Early this year (2022), he knocked out Gabriel Benitez in the catch weight during the UFC fight night of Walker Vs Hill on February, 19th in Nevada.

The latest fight was the victory over Garett Armfield during the UFC on ESPN bout of Dos Anjos vs Fiziev on July 9th 2022 in Nevada.

For Landwehr who is christened as “The Train” has his record standing at 15-4-0.

Nate “The Train” Landwehr (Credit: UFC)

It’s been “miss-and-hit” for the 34-year-old Landwehr who is a member of SSF Submission Academy and Wildside Fitness since 2012.

Through his first four UFC starts, alternating losses and wins while always bringing his personal brand of entertainment into the cage with him.

In his last outing, the former M-1 titleholder showed off his submission skills, latching onto a third-round anaconda choke to finish Ludovit Klein and collect a Performance of the Night bonus.

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam (Credit: UFC)

Other bouts:

On the night, Marlon Vera will take on Dominick Cruz in the main fight.

Other bouts shall witness veteran Devin Clark against Azamat Murzakanov.

Cynthia Calvillo will square up against Nina Nunes.

Angela Hill vs. Loopy Godinez (Credit: UFC)

Brazilian Bruno Silva will face off with Gerald Meerschaert, Angela Hill with Loopy Godinez, Martin Buday versus Lukasz Brzeski, Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros, Youssef Zalal vs. Da’ Mon Blackshear, Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira and Ode’ Osbourne against Tyson Nam.