2022 All Africa Challenge Trophy:

3 rd – 13 th September

– 13 September Gymkhana Club, Dar-es-salaam – Tanzania

Uganda’s ladies golf national team is set to take part in the 2022 All Africa Challenge Trophy (ACCT) that will take place between 3rd to 13th September at the Gymkhana club in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania.

The team has taken shape following the successful completion of qualifiers at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa as well as Entebbe club organized by the Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU).

Peace Kabasweka, Martha Babirye and Meron Kyomugisha are on the team.

Kabasweka was the overall winner from the qualifiers with a combined gross score of 231 in the gruelling 54 holes.

Babirye, winner of the Uganda Ladies Open in 2019 and 2022 came second with 238, a stroke better than the long hitting Kyomugisha.

Martha Babirye

Meron Kyomugisha

Missed the cut:

Entebbe Artesian golfer Resty Nalutaaya, Julia Nampewo and Wendy Angu’deyo did not make the grade, sadly.

Team manager, Rita Akot Apell confirmed that the final team will embark on a training regime under head coach Irene Nakalembe (female golf professional) to polish up the players’ fitness levels.

The gruelling sessions will consist of early morning jogging session, driving range practice, chipping and putting, 9-hole and 18-hole rounds.

Saturdays will be designated for competition days.

The ACCT tournament in Tanzania will tee off officially on 5th September 2022 with round one.

The subsequent rounds shall be held on the next two days.

There will also be a supporters’ championship on the 6th September at the Lugalo Tanzania Peoples Defence Force Golf Club course.

The ACCT championship will be proceeded by the 2022 Tanzania Ladies Open Championship from September 9 to 11.