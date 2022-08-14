CAF Women Champions League Zonal Qualifiers:
- She Corporate (Uganda) 6-0 Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan)
- Simba Women (Tanzania) 6-0 Garde Republican (Djibouti)
She Corporate Women Football Club sent a strong statement of intent during their opening game at the CAF Women Champions League Zonal Qualifiers in Dar-es-salaam (National Stadium).
The Ugandan representatives humiliated South Sudan’s side Yei Joint Stars 6-0 in a one sided group B duel.
Phiona Nabbumba led the merciless assault with a brace to her name.
New recruits Anita Namata and Jonita Ainembabazi as well as Margaret Namirimu and Daniela Favour Nambatya were also on target.
Christened as the Sharks, She Corporate will return to action against hosts, Tanzania’s Simba women club.
The other group B clubs are; Djibouti’s Garde Republican and hosts Simba women club.
Simba also hammered Garde Republican 6-0 in their opener.
Team Line Ups:
She Corporate XI: Daphine Nyayenga (G.K), Aminah Nakato, Phoebe Banura, Stella Musubika, Margaret Namirimu, Naome Nagadya, Phionah Nabbumba, Cissy Nantongo, Favour Nambatya, Joanita Ainembabazi, Anita Namata
Yei Joint Stars XI: Isaac Nawaal (G.K), Annet Nakirijja, Sumaya Noah, Eunice Kirega, Filda Amadrio, Mary Dawa, Miriam Luiz, Maureen Makunga, Rahma Cosmas, Alworonga Deborah, Poni Esther
She Corporate Women Football Club in Dar es salaam:
Goalkeepers: Fatuma Kim Matovu, Zahara Nankya, Daphine Nyayenga
Defenders: Phoebe Banura, Anitah Arinda, Swabra Nkomba, Cissy Nakate, Amina Nakato, Margaret Namirimu, Stella Musibika
Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba, Naome Nagadya, Winnie Nabbale, Cissy Nantongo, Esther Naluyimba
Forwards: Anitah Namata, Favour Nambatya, Noeline Namiiro, Jackline Nakasi, Joan Ainembabazi, Spencer Nakacwa
Groups:
- A: Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), AS Kigali (Rwanda), Warrior Queens (Zanzibar), FOFILA PF (Burundi)
- B: She Corporate (Uganda), Garde Republican (Djibouti), Simba women club (Tanzania), Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan)