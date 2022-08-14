CAF Women Champions League Zonal Qualifiers:

She Corporate (Uganda) 6-0 Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan)

Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan) Simba Women (Tanzania) 6-0 Garde Republican (Djibouti)

She Corporate Women Football Club sent a strong statement of intent during their opening game at the CAF Women Champions League Zonal Qualifiers in Dar-es-salaam (National Stadium).

The Ugandan representatives humiliated South Sudan’s side Yei Joint Stars 6-0 in a one sided group B duel.

Phiona Nabbumba led the merciless assault with a brace to her name.

New recruits Anita Namata and Jonita Ainembabazi as well as Margaret Namirimu and Daniela Favour Nambatya were also on target.

She Corporates’ forward Jonita Ainembabazi (left) beats a Yei Joint Stars player (Courtesy)

Christened as the Sharks, She Corporate will return to action against hosts, Tanzania’s Simba women club.

The other group B clubs are; Djibouti’s Garde Republican and hosts Simba women club.

Simba also hammered Garde Republican 6-0 in their opener.

Team Line Ups:

She Corporate XI: Daphine Nyayenga (G.K), Aminah Nakato, Phoebe Banura, Stella Musubika, Margaret Namirimu, Naome Nagadya, Phionah Nabbumba, Cissy Nantongo, Favour Nambatya, Joanita Ainembabazi, Anita Namata

Yei Joint Stars XI: Isaac Nawaal (G.K), Annet Nakirijja, Sumaya Noah, Eunice Kirega, Filda Amadrio, Mary Dawa, Miriam Luiz, Maureen Makunga, Rahma Cosmas, Alworonga Deborah, Poni Esther

She Corporate Women Football Club in Dar es salaam:

Goalkeepers: Fatuma Kim Matovu, Zahara Nankya, Daphine Nyayenga

Defenders: Phoebe Banura, Anitah Arinda, Swabra Nkomba, Cissy Nakate, Amina Nakato, Margaret Namirimu, Stella Musibika

Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba, Naome Nagadya, Winnie Nabbale, Cissy Nantongo, Esther Naluyimba

Forwards: Anitah Namata, Favour Nambatya, Noeline Namiiro, Jackline Nakasi, Joan Ainembabazi, Spencer Nakacwa

Groups: