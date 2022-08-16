The element of sports infrastructure remains a key component in the progressive development process of several games at hand.

Talented sportsmen can be groomed with a combination of other factors as the right training modules, with the desired equipment, personnel under the right nutrition (diety) and others.

But, what matters most, is where these sportsmen and women train and compete from.

The sports amenities (grounds and stadia) matter a great deal and a key concern time over and again.

In Uganda, the fast growing population has inserted immense pressure to the available land resource and this has led to the scrabble as well as partion of the land for residential, industrial, commercial and agricultural purposes.

Open spaces, gazetted green belts where sports grounds as stadia and golf courses are disappearing at lightening pace with forced encroachment.

Therefore, all efforts undertaken to conserve the remaining green spaces are as welcome as a storm in hell.

The Garuga stadium in Bugabo village overlooks the picturesque Lake Victoria (Credit: David Isabirye)

The construction of the Garuga Stadium in Kateebe, Bugabo (Katabi Town Council) off the busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway is steadily garnering momentum.

Overlooking the gigantic Lake Victoria, two of the stadium stands are being erected with the foundation slab already laid on the other sides.

For three years now, the construction has moved on progressively with many locals benefiting having provided hard labour on the site.

There are many questions that linger about the ownership of this impressive facility.

At the moment, a one David Kikomeko, who is based in South Africa runs the show with a couple of muted stakeholders.

The on-going construction work at the Garuga stadium (Credit: David Isabirye)

Garuga Stadium in Kateebe-Bugabo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Upon completion, this stadium will be an all seater arena with about 30,000 spectators.

This stadium will be able to accommodate a football pitch, running track, four training grounds, tennis courts, volleyball courts and netball court as well as an Olympic size swimming pool.

The Garuga stadium is part of the solution to the limited sports facilities within Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District and Uganda as a whole.

“We approved this great project after envisaging the worthwhile development and huge benefits to the Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District and Uganda as a while,” Katabi Town council Mayor Ronald Kalema Bassamula’ekere told Kawowo Sports in an earlier interview.

Besides the main stadium, there are also structures for the educational amenity (Denva) whose construction also commenced as well as the ground breaking ceremony of the main facility.

The Garuga stadium will be used for Football, Volleyball, Athletics, Handball and Netball (Credit: David Isabirye)

Buildings adjacent the Garuga Stadium (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other stadia and sports grounds:

The area currently boasts of St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende which also surpassed the CAF and FIFA Standards.

Other grounds within Wakiso District include Mandela National Stadium – Namboole (still under construction), the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium at Wakiso Resource Center, Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Works playground, Bugonga Fisheries ground and others.

Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium is undergoing a major face-lift and will only be available by 2024.

The MTN Omondi Stadium, home of KCCA Football Club is also undergoing a massive renovation drive but can host matches at the same time.

Central Uganda has other recognizable grounds that include the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, FUFA Technical Center- Njeru, Kosovo ground in Luweero, Mityana Ssaza ground, Nakisunga Ssaza ground (Mukono), Kabulasoke PTC (Gomba), Mpigi police ground, UCU Mukono ground and Masaka Recreational stadium, extra.

Elsewhere, Eastern Uganda has the Kakindu stadium in the heart of Jinja city industrial hub, Kyabazinga stadium, Gaddafi Arena, Mbale city stadium, Kamuli Municipal stadium, Iganga Ssaza ground, Madibira ground (Busia) and King George IV memorial stadium (Tororo).

Others are; St Paul’s Seminary Playground and Buhinga stadium (Fort Portal), Masindi Municipal Stadium, Green Light Stadium, Barokoro (Zombo), Barifa, Nyarilo – Koboko and the new Arua Hill stadium (West Nile), Pece War Memorial Stadium (Gulu city), Akii Bua Stadium (Lira), Boma Grounds (Hoima), Soroti ground, Kakyeka stadium (Mbarara), Kyamate grounds (Ntungamo) and Kabale Municipal Stadium (Kabale), among others.