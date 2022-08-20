2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Boys’ Football):

Quarterfinals (Saturday, 20 August):

Buddo S.S Vs Panyadoli S.S

Royal Giants Mityana Vs St Henry’s

Standard High Zana Vs Namagabi S.S

Amus College Bukedea Vs Bulworth – Migadde

All matches kick off at 9 AM (Lango College Grounds, Lira)

Following the successful completion of the group stage matches at the on-going Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 in Lira, focus now turns to the knock round in the boys’ football category.

The eight schools that remain in the competition thus far after the group stages are Amus College, St Henry’s Kitovu, Bulworth Migadde, Standard High Zana, Namagabi SS, Panyadoli and Buddo S.S.

The quarter finals will be played at Lango College Grounds in Lira city, all kicking off at 9 AM.

Buddo S.S faces Panyadoli S.S, Mityana based Royal Giants will square up against St Henry’s Kitovu.

Meanwhile, Standard High Zana will play Namagabi S.S and Amus College shall take on Bulworth – Migadde in the other quarter final duel.

The successful four schools will progress to the semi-finals.

In some of the Friday games played to wind down the group stage level, Panyadoli humiliated Mbarara High school 7-0 in a one sided duel.

Amus College fell 0-1 to Royal Giants High School.

In girl’s football, Kawempe Muslim await to be crowned having performed exceptionally well in the round robin format, as they remain unbeaten with a single game to play.

Kawempe Muslim against Jinja SS in the Girls football category at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira city

Besides football, the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 also have Basketball (3×3), woodball, Netball, woodball, Dancesport, volleyball, handball and Athletics.

Basketball ended on Friday, 19th August with St Mary’s Kitende the champions in girls and Buddo SS taking the boy’s gong.

Netball semi-finals will be played on Saturday, 20th August. St Mary’s Kitende will face Madina Islamic and Buddo takes on St Noa Girls in the other semi-final duel.

The games will be climaxed officially on Sunday, 21st August 2022 with the newly appointed state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang expected to be the chief guest.

These games are a precursor prior to the 2022 FEASSA Games that will be hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania.