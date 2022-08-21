King of Kings claimed the 2022 TICAD Cup played at the Fufa Techincal Center in Njeru over the weekend.

The side edged Tagy High School 4-2 on penalties after normal time ended with no goal scored.

To reach the finals, King of Kings edged Rines SS 2-1 while Tagy High Schools edged favourites Kawempe Muslim 1-0.

King of Kings Kawempe Muslim Tagy High School

Before the finals, classification games were played with Rines SS edging Kawempe Muslim 4-5 on penalties after normal time had ended in a two-all draw.

Meanwhile, Pagirinya took fifth place after beating Jinja SS 2-1 and those were the teams goals at the tournament.

The six-team tournament dubbed “Women in Sports: Peaceful Co-existence” was part of the promotional activities of the eight Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

The two-day tournament was graced by Fukuzawa Hidemoto (Japanese Ambassador to Uganda), Peter Ogwang (Minister of State for Sports), Rev. Can. Dancan Mugumya (Commissioner for Physical Education and Sports), and Decolas Kiiza (FUFA Deputy CEO- Football) on the opening day of the tournament.

Fukuzawa Hidemoto (Japanese Ambassador to Uganda) inspecting Pagirinya team Action between Pagirinya and Jinja SS

All Results

Groups

Jinja SS 1-2 Kawempe Muslim

Taggy HS 2-0 King of Kings

Pagirinya 0-5 King of Kings

Kawempe Muslim 1-1 Rines SS

Rines SS 6-1 Jinja SS

Pagirinya 0-7 Taggy HS

Semifinals

Kawempe Muslim 0-1 Taggy HS

King of Kings 2-1 Rines SS

Finals

King of Kings 0(4)-0(2) Taggy High School

Classification