King of Kings claimed the 2022 TICAD Cup played at the Fufa Techincal Center in Njeru over the weekend.
The side edged Tagy High School 4-2 on penalties after normal time ended with no goal scored.
To reach the finals, King of Kings edged Rines SS 2-1 while Tagy High Schools edged favourites Kawempe Muslim 1-0.
Before the finals, classification games were played with Rines SS edging Kawempe Muslim 4-5 on penalties after normal time had ended in a two-all draw.
Meanwhile, Pagirinya took fifth place after beating Jinja SS 2-1 and those were the teams goals at the tournament.
The six-team tournament dubbed “Women in Sports: Peaceful Co-existence” was part of the promotional activities of the eight Tokyo International Conference on African Development.
The two-day tournament was graced by Fukuzawa Hidemoto (Japanese Ambassador to Uganda), Peter Ogwang (Minister of State for Sports), Rev. Can. Dancan Mugumya (Commissioner for Physical Education and Sports), and Decolas Kiiza (FUFA Deputy CEO- Football) on the opening day of the tournament.
All Results
Groups
- Jinja SS 1-2 Kawempe Muslim
- Taggy HS 2-0 King of Kings
- Pagirinya 0-5 King of Kings
- Kawempe Muslim 1-1 Rines SS
- Rines SS 6-1 Jinja SS
- Pagirinya 0-7 Taggy HS
Semifinals
- Kawempe Muslim 0-1 Taggy HS
- King of Kings 2-1 Rines SS
Finals
- King of Kings 0(4)-0(2) Taggy High School
Classification
- 3rd Place: Rines SS 2(5)-2(4) Kawempe Muslim
- 5th Place: Pigirinya 2-1 Jinja SS