2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Netball):

Semi-final Results:

St Mary’s SS Kitende 26-16 Madina Islamic

Madina Islamic Buddo S.S 20-28 St Noa Girls

Two Entebbe road based schools St Mary’s SS Kitende and St Noa Girls will square off in the netball grand finale at the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 in Lira city on Sunday.

Netball is one of the games that will wind down business for this week-long schools’ championship that has attracted as many as over 7000 students.

In the semi-final matches, St Mary’s SS Kitende overcame Madina Islamic 26-16 whilst St Noa Girls smiled past Buddo S.S 28-20 at Boroboro Primary Teachers College courts.

Earlier on in the quarter finals a day before, St Mary’s SS Kitende had beaten Baptist High 28-15 and St Noa overcame Kawanda SS 27-21.

St Noa Girls in action against Buddo during the semi-final St Noa Girls won 28-20 [Credit: USSSA Media]

Key players:

St Mary’s SS Kitende who are coached by Noordin Kato will bank on Goalshooter Winnie Morgan Akello, Aisha Nakuuya (Goal Attacker), Caroline Abalo (Wing Defender), Esther Nandawula (Goalkeeper) among others.

On the other hand, St Noa Girls’ Jonathan Ssegujja will be led by Goal Shooter Gladys Adyero, Slyvia Awino (Goalkeeper), Ethel Ngambi (Goal Attacker) and other players.

The netball final will be played at the Dr Obote College playground. The other finals at the same ground will be in Athletics, Football (Standard High Zzana Vs Buddo S.S), Volleyball, woodball (mixed doubles), Dancesport and Handball.

Quarter-final Results:

Kawanda S.S 21-27 St Noa

St Noa Madina Islamic 30-25 Ngando SS

Ngando SS St Mary’s SS Kitende 28-15 Baptist High School

Baptist High School Buddo SS 34-18 Mukono S.S

Round of 16 Results:

Dynamic 14-21 Mukono S.S

Mukono S.S Buddo S.S 33-18 Green Light

Green Light Kawanda S.S 30-25 St Joseph Bakita

St Joseph Bakita St Noa Zzana 24-17 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya St Mary’s Kitende 26-17 Kawempe Muslim

Kawempe Muslim Baptist High 30-22 Broadway

Broadway Madina Islamic 24-16 Ssingo S.S

Ssingo S.S Ngando S.S 29-28 St Andrea Khaawa

Other Netball Group stage results:

St Katherine’s 00-30 Buddo

Buddo Kyanja 16-33 St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende

St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende Ssingo 28-03 St Peters

St Peters Bwera 14-39 Ngando

Ngando St Noa 39-11 Namutumba

Namutumba Kawanda 41-12 Nkoma

Nkoma URDT 36-10 Dr Apolu

Dr Apolu St Paul 14-43 Canaan

Canaan Mukono 27-10 Jerome

Jerome Bon Consili 13-43 Katera

Katera Nyamintaga 20-21 St Joseph

St Joseph Mary Hill 21-23 Kayindu

Kayindu Tororo Girls 16-34 Broadway

Broadway Rubongi 15-39 Baptist

Baptist Arua Public 19-27 Madina

Madina Green Light 34-20 Ahmadiya

