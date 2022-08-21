2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Netball):
Semi-final Results:
- St Mary’s SS Kitende 26-16 Madina Islamic
- Buddo S.S 20-28 St Noa Girls
Two Entebbe road based schools St Mary’s SS Kitende and St Noa Girls will square off in the netball grand finale at the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 in Lira city on Sunday.
Netball is one of the games that will wind down business for this week-long schools’ championship that has attracted as many as over 7000 students.
In the semi-final matches, St Mary’s SS Kitende overcame Madina Islamic 26-16 whilst St Noa Girls smiled past Buddo S.S 28-20 at Boroboro Primary Teachers College courts.
Earlier on in the quarter finals a day before, St Mary’s SS Kitende had beaten Baptist High 28-15 and St Noa overcame Kawanda SS 27-21.
Key players:
St Mary’s SS Kitende who are coached by Noordin Kato will bank on Goalshooter Winnie Morgan Akello, Aisha Nakuuya (Goal Attacker), Caroline Abalo (Wing Defender), Esther Nandawula (Goalkeeper) among others.
On the other hand, St Noa Girls’ Jonathan Ssegujja will be led by Goal Shooter Gladys Adyero, Slyvia Awino (Goalkeeper), Ethel Ngambi (Goal Attacker) and other players.
The netball final will be played at the Dr Obote College playground. The other finals at the same ground will be in Athletics, Football (Standard High Zzana Vs Buddo S.S), Volleyball, woodball (mixed doubles), Dancesport and Handball.
Quarter-final Results:
- Kawanda S.S 21-27 St Noa
- Madina Islamic 30-25 Ngando SS
- St Mary’s SS Kitende 28-15 Baptist High School
- Buddo SS 34-18 Mukono S.S
Round of 16 Results:
- Dynamic 14-21 Mukono S.S
- Buddo S.S 33-18 Green Light
- Kawanda S.S 30-25 St Joseph Bakita
- St Noa Zzana 24-17 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya
- St Mary’s Kitende 26-17 Kawempe Muslim
- Baptist High 30-22 Broadway
- Madina Islamic 24-16 Ssingo S.S
- Ngando S.S 29-28 St Andrea Khaawa
Other Netball Group stage results:
- St Katherine’s 00-30 Buddo
- Kyanja 16-33 St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende
- Ssingo 28-03 St Peters
- Bwera 14-39 Ngando
- St Noa 39-11 Namutumba
- Kawanda 41-12 Nkoma
- URDT 36-10 Dr Apolu
- St Paul 14-43 Canaan
- Mukono 27-10 Jerome
- Bon Consili 13-43 Katera
- Nyamintaga 20-21 St Joseph
- Mary Hill 21-23 Kayindu
- Tororo Girls 16-34 Broadway
- Rubongi 15-39 Baptist
- Arua Public 19-27 Madina
- Green Light 34-20 Ahmadiya
Netball Pools:
- A: St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende, Kibuli SS, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Kyanja S.S, Kyamate S.S, St Paul Bukinda,
- B: Baptiste, Boston High School – Mpala, Trinity, Bugonji, Dr Apollo College, Bakita
- C: Mukono, Madinah, St Andrea, Sironko College, St Jerome S.S, Arua Public
- D: Ngabo, Green Light, Bukoyo College, St Kalemba, Bwera S.S, Kapchorwa S.S, Ahmadiya – Wandegeya
- E: Dynamic, St Peter’s Nsambya, Masindi Army, Ssingo S.S.S, MaryHill High School, URDT – Kasese,
- F: Buddo, Mengo, Notrida, St Katherine, Bon Council, Muni Girls
- G: Kawanda, Kawempe Muslim, Nankabirwa Memorial College, Nkoma S.S, Nyabugando, Nyamitanga S.S.S
- H: St Noa Girls, Broadway Kawempe, Namutumba, Tororo Girls, Kihanga, Kadugala