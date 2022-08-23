3rd Big Win Glamour Chess Championship (FIDE Rated):

Overall Winners:

Juniors:

WCM Shakira Ampaire and Rajab Kamoga won the 2022 Bigwin Rapid Chess Championship in the ladies and open categories respectively at Old Kampala Senior Secondary School, Kampala city.

Fresh from the Chess Olympiad in India with team Uganda, WCM Ampaire amassed 5 points to win on tie break over national teammate Milly Takali.

WCM Ampaire won over Hassan Adan Muse, Hannah Zion Mawejje, Mohammed Shabbir Hazari, Innocent Tamale and Ivan Mugisha Jalagatha.

She suffered losses to Simon Gonza, Rajab Kamoga and Mark William Nkugwa.

“I was prepared for the championship and I thank Allah for this victory. I approached a game at a time. I thank the organizers, sponsors and fellow players” WCM Ampaire noted.

Like the ladies’ section, a tie break was needed for Kamoga from the cast of Haruna Nsubuga, Walter Okas and David Mugisha who had all finished on 6.5 points.

Kamoga recorded victories over Hannah Zion Mawejje, WCM Ampaire, Ivan Mugisha Jalagatha, Mike Akabo, Mark Wasswa Nyola and David Mugisha.

He had a drew with Walter Okas in final round with just a single loss over Caxton Kalule in the first round.

Junior Top performers:

The juniors as from U-8 to U-16 were also involved in the thick of the action.

Mulwanyi Kiwanuka amassed 5 points to win the U-8 boys whilst the duo of Tosha Toran and Shalon Nalwanga (4.5 points) each collected 4.5 points in the girls’ section.

U-10 Boys:

The trio of Kiyan Alpesh Hirani, Mugambe Kiwanuka and Dara Tendereza each scored 6 Points in the boys’ U-10.

Christess Nandagire fetched 5 Points to topple the rest in the U-10 girls’ docket.

For the U-12 section, Shoubhith Omprakash (7 points) won the boys as Joan Nakazi (6.5 points) was triumphant for the girls.

Sana Omprakash was unbeaten with 9 points in the girls’ U-14 and Haggai Mawejje with 7 points won the boys’ gender.

U-16:

William Ssetimba (7 points) came top in the boys’ U-16 and Mary Kevin Ndagire (6.5 points) was successful for the girls.

Brand chess life academy organized this event as he lauded all the players as well as the sponsors.

“It was a quality tournament. I thank the all the players, organizing team and the main sponsors Big Win. It was largely competitive” John Vianney Mukalazi spoke after the event.

Big Win injected in a total sum of Shs 5,000,000 to assist in the organization, logistical help and prize monies.

Kamoga pocketed Shs 400,000/= whilst Ampaire took Shs 250,000/=.

The money trickled down to trickle down to Shs 300,000/=, Shs 200,000/= and Shs 100,000/= upto the fifth placed player per gender.

The two -day tourney had 130 players to include 46 seniors took part in the championship that only returned after a two-year lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seniors were engaged in 8 rounds as the juniors played over 9 rounds, with each round lasting for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

In 2019, Simon Gonza won the event.