2022 Uganda National Junior Chess Championship:

U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 (Girls & Open Categories)

25 th – 27 th August

– 27 August At Kiwatule Recreational Center

Time control : 1 Hour & 10 Seconds (3 Rounds per Day)

: 1 Hour & 10 Seconds (3 Rounds per Day) Round 1: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Round 2: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM

12:00 PM-2:00 PM Round 3: 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM

All is set for the 2022 Uganda National Junior Chess Championship that pawns off on 25th August at the Kiwatule Recreational Center.

It will be brain power for the different youngsters as the overall titles for the best girl and open category will be awarded.

In the girls’ category, the battle will be in U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17.

For the open category, the juniors will also compete in the U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17.

Fresh from the 2022 Big Win Glamour Rapid Chess tourney at Old Kampala Secondary School, the juniors will lock-horns in the battle for top honours.

The stars from the Big Win Rapid championship were; Mulwanyi Kiwanuka, Tosha Toran and Shalon Nalwanga (U-8).

Those in U-10 were Kiyan Alpesh Hirani, Mugambe Kiwanuka, Dara Tendereza and Christess Nandagire

In the U-12 docket, there is Shoubhith Omprakash and Joan Nakazi.

Sana Omprakash and Haggai Mawejje will lead the U-14 cast.

For U-16, William Ssetimba and Mary Kevin Ndagire will carry aloft the flag.

Dara Tendereza will play in the U-10 age category

The overall winners (open and girls) will smile home with two trophies and medals for the winners in every age group.

Also at stake will be berths for the overall winners for team Uganda at the 2022 Africa Junior championships U-20 in Algeria from 12th to 20th November.

Additionally, the different age group winners will represent Uganda as the official players in the 2022 Africa School Individual Chess championship (girls and open) to be held in Monrovia city, Liberia from the 10th to 18th December.

Shiloh Tandeka will compete in the U-14 category

The deadline for registration is 24th August 2022, according to the key contact person Ezekiel Masiko.

The treasurer can be contacted via (0788147853).

The event is organized by the Uganda Chess Federation (UCF) with Shs. 30,000 as registration fee per player.

There are three rounds per day for all the players with each round lasting within 1 Hour & 10 Seconds.

Round 1 will be played between 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. This will be followed by round 2 (12:00 PM-2:00 PM) and finally round 3 (3:30 PM – 6:00 PM).