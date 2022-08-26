Overview: The financial budget of Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) that accrues to the tune of Shs. 191,100,000 for the financial year 2022-2023

The future of indoor football (Futsal) in Uganda is much alive owning to the level of organization (strategies), programs and competitions by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

The sport is arguably one of the fastest growing elements in the football sub-sector since 2015.

On Friday, August 26, 2022, FAU fulfilled one of the statutory requirements of holding the annual meeting prior to the FUFA General Assembly slated for October.

That stated, FAU’s second Annual General Assembly Meeting (AGM was successfully held at Kenendia Hotel in Kampala, city.

FAU Chairperson, Hamza Jjunju (extreme right) during the AGM [Credit: FAU Media]

Hamzah Jjunju, FAU chairperson led the largely tranquil AGM.

This AGM was graced by the FAU executive committee, Futsal Club representatives, FUFA representatives, the media, Futsal Association Uganda member associations (8 Futsal Super league Clubs), Futsal Players Association, Futsal, Referees Association, Futsal Coaches Association, Futsal Women Association, Futsal Youth Association, Futsal Tertiary Institutions Association, Futsal Secondary Schools Association and Futsal Primary Schools Association.

Jjunju remarked that the dark patch of the COVID-19 pandemic called for improvisation and innovativeness for the future of this sport.

The COVID-19 times call for improvisation and innovativeness. These are exciting times for the Futsal game in Uganda as now we start to envision what started as a dream way back on 18th March 2015 at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo in Kampala. Futsal is one of the fastest growing sports in Uganda and we have so far successfully completed three League seasons, with the first ever league organized in 2017, which won by Sauna Futsal Club. We appreciate the support that we have gotten from FUFA for the past few years, but still we need more support from our lovely federation for the smooth running of our events throughout the years. Hamzah Jjunju, Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) Chairman

Sam Bakiika speaks during the Futsal Association Uganda Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Kenedia Hotel, Katwe [Credit: FAU Media)

Sam Bakiika, the FUFA Deputy CEO- Governance represented the Federation as chief guest.

FUFA is ready to give all the necessary support to FAU because we are very happy with the proceedings going on at our member association. I commend the work done by the administration led by Mr. Hamzah Jjunju, who has led this institution since inception. Sam Bakiika, the FUFA Deputy CEO- Governance

Some of the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) Delegates in attendance [Credit: FAU Media]

Key Deliberations:

In affirmative, the Assembly passed the resolution to admit two more Futsal teams as members.

Also, the assembly also passed the proposal to amend membership statute to make sure all members are represented by two delegates of which one must be a woman.

The other proposal passed was to initiate the Futsal boys and girls U-12 League as a precursor for the Youth Olympics in 2026.

The financial budget of the body to the tune of Shs. 191,100,000 for the financial year 2022/23.

In capacity building, several courses were passed as the Futsal clubs administrators, referees and coaches training, among others.

FAU Delegates (Credit: FAU Media)

Competitions:

For the upcoming 2022-2023 season, there are a number of competitions lined up for the Futsal family.

Besides the FUTSAL Super League, FAU will also have the Super Cup and Uganda Cup.

Other competitions will entail the Youth Academies galas, primary, secondary and University schools’ leagues.