Overview: The different participants in the Mount Rwenzori Marathon will traverse through the various places within Kasese Municipality as Kilembe, Chanjojo, Mburakasaka, Kasanga, Muzogoti, Kirembe, Portal Road, Rwenzori Road, Kilembe Road and Rukidi III, among others.

2022 Rwenzori Theluji Festival:

3 rd September: Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon 5KM, 21KM & 42KM

The route for the first ever Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon on Saturday, 3rd September 2022 has been made public.

Runners who will take on the different races of 5KM, 21KM and the 42 KM will have different water points along the routes.

The different participants will traverse through the various places within Kasese Municipality as Kilembe, Chanjojo, Mburakasaka, Kasanga, Muzogoti, Kirembe, Portal Road, Rwenzori Road, Kilembe Road and Rukidi III, among others.

The official launch of Rwenzori Natural Mineral water as as the official hydration partner of Mt Rwenzori Marathon at Namanve industrial park

There are different prize monies for the outstanding runners in the 42KM and 21KM categories.

At least 3000 runners (local and international) will be expected to grace the run that also promotes domestic tourism.

Uganda Breweries Limited (under the Tusker Lite brand) contributed Shs. 800,000,000 as the headline sponsors.

Other sponsors include Rwenzori Natural Mineral water (contributed Shs 170,000,000), Health partner Rocket Health, Jumia, Standard Chartered Bank and United Nations Development Program (UNDP), among others.

The full roster of activities commences on 1st September with the tourism expo and re-greening Kasese drives that both will climax on 4th September 2022.

The Kasese Carnival will run from 2nd and climax on 3rd September.

On the same day (3rd September), the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon will be held in the various categories of 5KM, 21KM and 42KM categories as well as the grand finale of the 2022 Miss Tourism Rwenzori.

Rwenzori Trade Investment Convention & Expo will end on 4th September as well as the round table discussions.

Other activities: