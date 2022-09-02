Overview: After falling 39-50 to Burundi, Uganda U-18 men's handball team bowed out of the 2022 Africa Youth men Handball championship (U-18) currently on-going at the BK Arena in Kigali city, Rwanda.

African U-18 Men’s Handball Championship (Youth) 2022:

Group A:

Burundi 50-39 Uganda

Uganda Morocco 45-24 Uganda

Uganda Libya 28-35 Uganda

Uganda Morocco 10-00 Burundi (Walk-over)

Burundi (Walk-over) Burundi 32-32 Libya

Group B:

Rwanda 30-30 Algéria

Algéria Egypt 64-14 Madagascar

Madagascar Rwanda 30-44 Egypt

Egypt Algéria 42-19 Madagascar

Madagascar Egypt 43-19 Algeria

Algeria Rwanda 53-32 Madagascar

Uganda has bowed out of the 2022 Africa Youth men Handball championship (U-18) currently on-going at the BK Arena in Kigali city, Rwanda.

A heart breaking 50-39 victory for Burundi on Friday, September 2, 2022 condemned Uganda to their second defeat in three matches of group A.

Burundi had taken a two goal lead heading to the mandatory half time recess, leading 24-22.

Volunteers with the Uganda national flag (Credit: FERWAHAND Media)

The goal margin widened as Uganda’s defence leaked in 26 more goals in the second half, compared to the 17 goals scored.

Earlier on, Uganda had fallen 24-45 to North Africans Morocco on Wednesday having won the opener over Libya, 35-28.

Burundi had drawn 32-goals apiece with Libya in the other match.

Morocco got a walk-over over Burundi earning 10 unanswered goals after the latter appeared late for their fixture.

Burundi U18 handball players celebrate after making it to the semi-finals (Credit: FERWAHAND Media)

Burundi thus made it to the semi-finals alongside the leaders Morocco.

Meanwhile, Egypt completed a hat-trick of victories in their group B matches.

The Pharaohs won 64-14 over islanders Madagascar during their final group stage match, having earlier defeated Algeria 43-19 and the hosts Rwanda 44-33.

Rwanda were 53-32 victors over Madagascar and had a nail-biting duel with Algeria in the very last group stage match, drawing 30 goals apiece.

Algéria completed Madagascar’s misery following a 42-19 comprehensive win.

BK Arena, Kigali city in Rwanda (Credit: FERWAHAND Media)

Uganda’s focus will now be on the classification matches for the 5-8 positions.

Uganda traveled with 14 players; Ivan Ssentamu, Hassan Mustapha, Ignatius Anzoretu, Timothy Nobert Okolimong, Muhammad Matovu, Job Nicholas Atugonza, Nathan Wokulira, Shakib Nyanzi Ssentamu, Godwin Bingana, Geofrey Ssekamanya, Jakisa Anuari, David Ichila, Anthony Muzay Lamu and Keith Begumisa.

Uganda U18 Handball team (Credit: FERWAHAND Media)

Uganda’s Delegation:

Players:

Ivan Ssentamu, Hassan Mustapha, Ignatius Anzoretu, Timothy Nobert Okolimong, Muhammad Matovu, Job Nicholas Atugonza, Nathan Wokulira, Shakib Nyanzi Ssentamu, Godwin Bingana, Geofrey Ssekamanya, Jakisa Anuari, David Ichila, Anthony Muzay Lamu, Keith Begumisa

Officials:

Head of Delegation: Willy Mayanja

Head coach : Yakub Aziz

Assistant coach : Ibrahim Kongo

Team Doctor: Patrick Ssemuwemba

Groups:

A: Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Burundi

Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Burundi B: Rwanda (Hosts), Egypt, Algeria, Madagascar