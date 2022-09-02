Overview:
After falling 39-50 to Burundi, Uganda U-18 men's handball team bowed out of the 2022 Africa Youth men Handball championship (U-18) currently on-going at the BK Arena in Kigali city, Rwanda.
African U-18 Men’s Handball Championship (Youth) 2022:
Group A:
- Burundi 50-39 Uganda
- Morocco 45-24 Uganda
- Libya 28-35 Uganda
- Morocco 10-00 Burundi (Walk-over)
- Burundi 32-32 Libya
Group B:
- Rwanda 30-30 Algéria
- Egypt 64-14 Madagascar
- Rwanda 30-44 Egypt
- Algéria 42-19 Madagascar
- Egypt 43-19 Algeria
- Rwanda 53-32 Madagascar
A heart breaking 50-39 victory for Burundi on Friday, September 2, 2022 condemned Uganda to their second defeat in three matches of group A.
Burundi had taken a two goal lead heading to the mandatory half time recess, leading 24-22.
The goal margin widened as Uganda’s defence leaked in 26 more goals in the second half, compared to the 17 goals scored.
Earlier on, Uganda had fallen 24-45 to North Africans Morocco on Wednesday having won the opener over Libya, 35-28.
Burundi had drawn 32-goals apiece with Libya in the other match.
Morocco got a walk-over over Burundi earning 10 unanswered goals after the latter appeared late for their fixture.
Burundi thus made it to the semi-finals alongside the leaders Morocco.
Meanwhile, Egypt completed a hat-trick of victories in their group B matches.
The Pharaohs won 64-14 over islanders Madagascar during their final group stage match, having earlier defeated Algeria 43-19 and the hosts Rwanda 44-33.
Rwanda were 53-32 victors over Madagascar and had a nail-biting duel with Algeria in the very last group stage match, drawing 30 goals apiece.
Algéria completed Madagascar’s misery following a 42-19 comprehensive win.
Uganda’s focus will now be on the classification matches for the 5-8 positions.
Uganda traveled with 14 players; Ivan Ssentamu, Hassan Mustapha, Ignatius Anzoretu, Timothy Nobert Okolimong, Muhammad Matovu, Job Nicholas Atugonza, Nathan Wokulira, Shakib Nyanzi Ssentamu, Godwin Bingana, Geofrey Ssekamanya, Jakisa Anuari, David Ichila, Anthony Muzay Lamu and Keith Begumisa.
Uganda’s Delegation:
Players:
Officials:
- Head of Delegation: Willy Mayanja
- Head coach: Yakub Aziz
- Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kongo
- Team Doctor: Patrick Ssemuwemba
