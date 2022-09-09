Overview: Uganda's Boxing team for the 2022 Africa Boxing Confederation championship has Teddy Nakimuli (Light Fly – 50 Kgs), Jonah Kyobe (Feather – 57 Kgs), team captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Light Welter – 63.5 Kgs), Owen Kibira (Welter – 67 Kgs), Isaac Zebra Ssenyange (Light Middle – 70 Kgs), Yusuf Nkobeza (Middle – 75 Kgs) and a light heavy fighter Idris Mukiibi (80 Kgs). There are three coaches; Samuel Kabugo, Mercy Mukankusi and Lora Kalyango

2022 Africa Boxing Confederation Championship (Elite Men & Women):

8th – 18th September – Maputo, Mozambique

Uganda National boxing team (The Bombers) departed the country for the 2022 Africa Boxing Confederation Championship (Elite Men & Women) in Mozambique.

This tournament will take place between 8th to 18th September in Maputo city.

The official send-off ceremony was held on Thursday, 8th September 2022 at Lugogo, Kampala moments before departure as the player left determined to give their best.

Some of the Uganda Boxing team members at Entebbe International Airport

The boxers had been subjected to non-residential training for the previous fortnight at Lugogo.

On the team that traveled to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham city, United Kingdom, there is one addition, Idris Mukiibi, a light heavy fighter (80 Kgs).

Uganda will be represented by a team of seven players with Teddy Nakimuli who just returned from Congo and Birmingham being the only lady on the team. We had plans to present a team of 13 male and 12 female boxers but unfortunately, many of the boxers doing well in the champions league did not have passports despite efforts by the federation to remind them how crucial travel documents are when you make it to the national team Moses Muhangi, President Uganda Boxing Federation

Uganda Boxing officials at the UBF offices in Lugogo, Kampala city

Team composition:

There are seven boxers on the team and these include the only lady on the team; Teddy Nakimuli (Light Fly – 50 Kgs).

Nakimuli, a bronze medalist at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games is fresh from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where she took place in the international boxing day celebrations.

The others are Jonah Kyobe (Feather – 57 Kgs), team captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Light Welter – 63.5 Kgs), Owen Kibira (Welter – 67 Kgs), Isaac Zebra Ssenyange (Light Middle – 70 Kgs), Yusuf Nkobeza (Middle – 75 Kgs) and a light heavy fighter Idris Mukiibi (80 Kgs).

Samuel Kabugo, Mercy Mukankusi and Lora Kalyango are the coaches on the team.

Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi (left) and Simon Barigo (general secretary) addressing the media

Prize Monies:

Gold medal winners will earn$ 10,000 each. Silver medalists take home $ 5000 and those who win bronze will pocket $ 25000.

The fighters will also strive for an upgrade to their world rankings, which could be a path to world Championships.

Teddy Nakimuli (MSG Sport)

Team Uganda:

Players:

Coaches: