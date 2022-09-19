The 2022/23 TotalEnergies Caf Champions League pre-group stages are confirmed following the completion of the first round games.

Former winners TP Mazembe, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Esperance all join the fray and will start their campaigns away from home.

The first leg of these second round matches will be played from October 7 to 9 while the second leg will take place from 14th to 16th October.

Below are CAF Champions league next round fixtures

Rivers United (Nigeria) vs Wydad AC (Morocco)

Plateau United (Nigeria) vs Espérance Tunis (Tunisia)

ASN Nigelec (Niger) vs Raja Club Athletic (Morocco)

US Monastir (Tunisia) vs Al Ahly (Egypt)

Vipers SC (Uganda) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

La Passe (Seychelles) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) vs Horoya AC (Guinea)

ASKO de Kara (Togo) vs JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Djoliba AC (Guinea) CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Yanga SC (Tanzania) vs Al Hilal SC (Sudan)

Flambeau Centre (Burundi) vs Zamalek SC (Egypt)

Cape Town City (South Africa) vs Petro Atletico (Angola)

Primeiro Agosto (Angola) Simba SC (Tanzania)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) vs Cotonsport FC (Cameroon)

RC du Kadiogo (Burkina Faso) vs AS Vita Club (DR Congo)