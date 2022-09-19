Overview: Legendary Pan Africanist Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere had a realist dream of having a United East Africa is alive through the FEASSSA Games, according to Uganda's state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang

Celebrated former Tanzanian president Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere (R.I.P) left a lasting legacy and impression not only in Tanzania and East Africa but also on the entire African front.

Nyerere who was Tanzania’s first president after Independence was a robust, accountable, loyal, freedom and human rights fighter, trustworthy, diligent, shrewd, committed, loyal, anti-colonial activist, political theorist and hands-on leader.

He was adored by many across the divide; those pro and against.

It is upon that rich background that he remains a key reference point and respected, even many years after his demise (since 1999).

The Ugandan State Minister of Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang revoked the memories of the late Nyerere as he delivered a moving powerful speech during the official opening ceremony of the 20th Federation of East African Secondary Schools Association (FEASSSA) Games at the Shiekh Amri Abied Stadium in Arusha city.

A Tanzanian dance troupe entertaining the guests and participants at the 2022 FEASSSA Games official opening ceremony (Credit: USSSA Media)

Hon Ogwang hinted that the FEASSSA Games have indeed fulfilled the dream of the late Nyerere of having a United East Africa.

“The dream of the late Julius Nyerere of having a United East Africa is alive through these games. Please maintain the legacy and make it count. East Africa has to rise to the occasion” Minister Ogwang stated.

Ogwang thanked the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania for the love towards sports development, hosting the different countries under FEASSSA for the second time running in Arusha city.

The minister has hinted of the integration being a key element in the joint bid proposal of hosting international sports tournaments at the Africa Cup of Nations football championship.

He openly expressed Uganda’s commitment towards such school games for their platform of identifying and nurturing raw talented sportsmen.

“Uganda will always commit self to participating and supporting FEASSSA Games. It is through such games that talents of young people are developed further” he added.

The 20th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games was officially launched in Arusha on Sunday, 18th September 2022.

On behalf of president Samia Suluhu Hassan, the chief guest at the launch was Hon. Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa, the prime minister of the United Republic of Tanzania.

School children and other people filled up the stands at the Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium during the 2022 FEASSSA Games official opening ceremony on Sunday, 18th September (Credit: USSSA Media)

Hon. Ogwang led a team from the team of the ministry of education and sports, commissioners, Uganda’s envoy in Arusha and the general secretary of the national council of sports Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel.

Other politicians who graced this momentous event came from the respective Government officials, leaders of FEASSSA led by the president Justus Mugisha and representatives from the four competing countries.

Mugisha hinted on the value of mass-sport with a special call from the different Governments to support such projects.

There are four participating countries; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania with their accompanying officials.

Uganda has the biggest contingent of students at these games with over 3000 students (boys and girls).

Team Uganda athletics during the opening ceremony at the Sheikh Amri Obeid stadium in Arusha, Tanzania (Credit: USSSA Media)

Some of the Uganda students during the 2022 FEASSSA Games official opening ceremony in Arusha city (Credit: USSSA Media)

There are 12 sports disciplines of athletics, soccer, netball, volleyball, handball, Rugby (7s and 15s), hockey, tennis, table tennis, basketball, badminton, swimming and goalball for the deaf.

There is also a special category for primary schools in football and netball.

Monday, September 19, 2022 will be yet another competitive day for all the sports disciplines apart from swimming which commences on the following day.

Badminton also commenced on Monday with other racket games as Tennis also taking place.

For the first time since inception of these games, goalball was held.

Woodball and Dance Sport were not held for lack of quorum from the member countries.

Uganda is the defending champion in these games that will climax on Saturday, 24th September 2022.