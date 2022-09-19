Sunday Results

UCU Lady Canons 65-40 KIU Rangers (Lady Canons win series 3-0)

UCU Canons 60-50 City Oilers (Oilers lead series 2-1)

KIU Titans 61-75 Nam Blazers (Blazers win series 3-1)

Daniel Monoja drives to the basket | Credit: John Batanudde

In their first full season in the National Basketball League, Namuwongo Blazers will be playing in the playoff finals.

The Blazers got the better of KIU Titans in the best-of-five semifinals 3-1 to make the championship round on the first time of asking.

Namuwongo won Game 4, 75-61, behind a dominant performance from their frontcourt trio of Ariel Okall, Daniel Monoja, and David Deng who was later thrown out of the game with a pair of un-sportsman fouls.

The Blazers were also helped by Titans’ anaemic transition defense on the day that put no pressure on the ball letting a little too many transition baskets, especially in the second quarter.

Titans edged the opening quarter 13-10 but went ice cold on both ends of the ball as Blazers exploded for 26 points and opened a 16-point lead.

KIU chipped away at the deficit and came to within 8 points midway through the fourth quarter but Paul Odong and Chris Omanye shot well on the line to keep Blazers with a healthy lead.

Okall finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Tusker Lite Player of the Game Daniel Monoja scored 13 points to go with 11 rebounds while Deng had 11 points.

Fidel Okoth had 11 points and 10 rebounds for KIU, Joseph Chuma scored 10 points to go with game-high 15 rebounds while Gaius Mahamba also had 10 points.

Blazers now await the winner of the series between City Oilers and UCU Canons which the former leads 2-1.