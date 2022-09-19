Sunday Results

UCU Lady Canons 65-40 KIU Rangers (Lady Canons win series 3-0)

UCU Canons 60-50 City Oilers (Oilers lead series 2-1)

KIU Titans 61-75 Nam Blazers (Blazers win series 3-1)

UCU Canons played to live another day in Game 3 of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League Playoff semifinals against City Oilers.

The Canons beat Oilers, 60-50, on Sunday evening at YMCA that even the drizzles around Wandegeya their awful free throw shooting did not peg them.

Nick Natuhereza’s charges played like a team on the wall and got some reasonable production from Fadhil Chuma who had been terribly underwhelming the openingtwo games of the series. The power forward, despite going 1-of-7 from the line, contributed 11 points and pulled down 8 rebounds but most importantly played better defense.

The low scoring game was tied at 10 after the opening quarter but Canons pulled away in the second quarter to lead 32-24 at the long break.

Oilers thereafter playedcatch-up but inevetebly never did as Canons were determined to extend the series. The defending champions came to with 4 points (45-41) early in the final quarter but canons scored 6 un answred points to take their lead to double figures.

UCU’s lead hoovered above 7 points the rest of the way as the Mukono-based side managed to stay alive in the series.

Fayed Bbaale scored game-high 14 points to go with 4 assists and as many steals.

Oilers had no player in double figures with Francis Azolibe top scoring with 9 points and Jimmy Enabu had 8 points.

Game 4 of the series will be played on Wednesday.