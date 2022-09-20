Overview: Both St Mary's Kitende and Buddo SS have 7 points each and are assured of slots in the semi-finals, joining the already advanced Kibuli S.S at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Football – Boys):

Tuesday, September 20 Results:

Group B:

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 0-0 Kibuli (Uganda)

Kibuli (Uganda) Trust St Patrick (Tanzania) 2-2 Katoro (Tanzania)

Group A:

Kiwira Coral Mines (Tanzania) 0-1 St Andrews Gombe High (Uganda)

St Andrews Gombe High (Uganda) Highway SS (Kenya) 3-2 ES Gasiza (Rwanda)

The explosive football group B contest between rivals St Mary’s Kitende and Buddo SS in the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSSA) Games lived to its billing.

With no goals to show per side after 90 minutes, the game had far-fetched talking points.

There were three red cards to Buddo S.S team; two to players Joseph Kizza and Davis Ogwal as well as a sending off to the team doctor Abbey Yiga.

Buddo S.S played in bibs after a colour clash of jerseys and they had no alternative to change.

The highly charged game also had several half chances created.

Buddo SS came close to breaking the deadlock in the opening stanza when George Kato’s shot hit the post and quickly whisked away by goalkeeper Jack Komakech but the referee did not signal the goal as the Buddo players claimed.

St Mary’s Kitende had a far much improved second half with Najib Yiga heading onto the post off an inviting delivery by roving right back Justine Opiro.

In between, Buddo granted their opponents numerical advantage with Ogwal’s second bookable offence for time wasting and moments later lost Kizza after a goal melee incident in which goalkeeper Atugonza fouled a Kitende opponent.

Some of the Buddo SS players confront the referee during their battle against St Mary’s Kitende at the TGT sports complex in Arusha, Tanzania (Credit: USSSA Media)

Ronnie Ziraba had a header hit the Kitende goal post with five minutes to play as Buddo nearly grabbed the maximum points at the death.

Buddo’s team doctor Yiga who had entered the field of play to treat the injured goalkeeper Rogers Atugonza was sent off in the dying minutes for use of abusive language towards the referee.

Goal-less the contest ended as both sides remained unbeaten with a point shared apiece.

Both schools have 7 points each and are assured of slots in the semi-finals, joining the already advanced Kibuli S.S.

Buddo head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa hailed the fighting character of his charges, but, strongly castigated the level of officiating that he tagged as “Biased”.

“I want to thank my players for the great team spirit and character throughout the game. We would have easily taken the three points but the referee was biased from the first whistle. We remain on course for the upcoming matches” Mugerwa revealed.

His counterpart, Edward Golola was glad for the point earned and hailed the physicality nature of the game.

“We are happy for the point. There is always competition and the physical nature of the game demands it” Golola noted.

Meanwhile, the all Tanzanian affair between Trust St Patrick and Katoro ended 2-goals apiece in group B.

St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High players celebrate a goal against Tanzanian opposition, Kiwira Coal Mines SS in Arusha (Credit: USSSA Media)

Group A:

Kiwira Coal Mines (Tanzania) fell to Uganda’s other representatives St Andrew’s Gombe High 0-1.

Yasin Mimosa headed home the all-important goal that separated the two sides off Travis Mutyaba’s inviting corner kick.

Gombe High now has 7 points from all their four games played and will keenly follow Highway (Kenya) with Kibuli’s final game.

With a 3-2 win over Rwandese side ES Gasiza, Highway now has 5 points and will need maximum points to make it to the semi-finals.

Highway takes on already qualified Kibuli on Wednesday, 21st September 2022.