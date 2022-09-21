Overview: FEASSSA president Justus Mugisha, Uganda’s minister of state for sports

Federation of Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) president Justus Mugisha has praised the International School Sport Federation (ISF) for the deliberate effort of overseeing the smooth operation of sports amongst the youth in schools world-wide.

Mugisha made this submission at Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Arusha, Tanzania as the FEASSSA region hosted the ISF president, Laurent Petrynka for the first time ever.

Petrynka, alongside the ISF director of Sports Josip Košutić are on a working visit as the 20th FEASSSA games are on-going in Arusha city, Tanzania.

L-R: Josip Košutić (ISF Director of Sports), Justus Mugisha (FEASSSA President), Laurent Petrynka and a Kenya representative (Credit: USSSA Media)

The FEASSSA boss was among the special personalities rewarded with the ISF special honour of service plaque for the distinguished service in schools’ sport over the years.

Uganda’s minister of state for sports Hon. Peter Ogwang, Frank Mahenge (president of Tanzania schools’ sports body) as well as the Tanzania association also received these monumental plaques.

This is a dream come true that we as the Eastern Africa have hosted the ISF President for the first time ever. We are no doubt the most active region and have been competing between schools since 2001. I thank the ISF president for the special opportunity and all the backing he has granted us. Justus Mugisha, FEASSSA President

Justus Mugisha, the FEASSSA President addressing the delegates at Four Points By Sheraton in Arusha, Tanzania (Credit: USSSA Media)

Mugisha, also an ISF Technical commission member on football, FUFA vice president and USSSA president also talked of enforcing the database to curb age cheating among students as one of the key strategic plans coming up.

He also vowed to maintained the continued mass-sport campaign.

Petrynka openly expressed delight upon this historic visit to the Eastern region.

“We not only here for the anniversary (20th edition of the FEASSSA Games), but for a number of other reasons as well”, the Frenchman who is also an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member revealed.

“We are here for friendship (mutual respect), reinforcing the link with all 134 members of ISF, innovation (Data, age, format, competitions), participation in the building of national curriculum (developing the ISF Academy and a realistic dream for Africa to flourish in sports.” he added.

Petrynka also pledged support to the ISF members in terms of technical development, finances and otherwise.

Petrynka and Košutić later watched the football match between Uganda’s St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High and Tanzanian school Kiwira Coal Mines SS.

Yasin Mimosa was on target for St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High in their 1-0 win.

Mimosa’s glancing header off a well-corner kick from Travis Mutyaba won the day for the Ugandan side who are now on the mercy of another Ugandan school, Kibuli SS to progress to the semi-finals.

Kibuli takes on Kenya’s Highway SS on Wednesday.

The Kenyans need only one result, a win to progress to the semi-finals.

The 20th FEASSSA Games comprise of football, netball, volleyball, handball, hockey, basketball (3X3 and 5X5), athletics, swimming, badminton, tennis, table tennis and goalball for the deaf.

These games were officially opened by the Tanzania prime minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa at the Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium in Arusha city.

The games end on Saturday, 24th September 2022.