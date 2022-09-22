Overview: Namilyango College captain Eric Nasima attributes their rugby 15s success to good preparations and the will power to win.

Namilyango College won the gold medal in the Rugby 15s at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Anchors were in top form and complete demolition mood as they emerged unbeaten in the championship that brings together the different cream-de-la-cream rugby teams from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

Following two earlier majestic wins over Elerai (27-03) and rivals Kings College Buddo (24-03), Namilyango College wrapped up the title on the final day with another over fellow Ugandans, Makerere College (14-00).

The match against Makerere College ended prematurely after two nasty injuries to the Makerere College rendered them two men down and the contest could not continue.

The injured players were then rushed to the waiting ambulance and hospital thereafter before the match was called off.

Namilyango College Rugby team players in a talk session at the TGT sports complex in Arusha city, Tanzania. They won the 15s version (Credit: USSSA Media)

By the time of the stoppage, Namilyango College was ahead 14-00 courtesy of Darrell Mwaka’s brace of tries that were superbly converted by Andrew Musinguzi and Vernon Kasule.

Kings College Budo overcame Kenya’s Elerai 33-03. Benjamin Muwanguzi scored a hat-trick of tries with John Mark Ssentongo and captain Kieron Erem completing the other tries for the treasured bonus point.

Erem was flawless on the boot with an amazing four conversions.

Issa Kasima had a drop goal for Elerai that was basically a tear-wrapper of sort for the consolation.

Kings College Buddo settled for silver and another Ugandan team, Makerere College took home bronze to complete the dominance.

Awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Benjamin Muwanguzi of Kings College Buddo.

Teammate Kieron Erem finished as top points scorer (26 points) and the top try scorers were Kings College Buddo’ Benjamin Muwanguzi and Darrell Mwaka (Namilyango College) with five tries apiece.

Namilyango College captain Eric Nasima attributes the success to good preparations.

“We prepared well as a team with great training sessions under our coaches. We also had the confidence, belief, determination and the will power to succedd over our opponent” Nasima, revealed.

Prosper Mark Ssebuufu, another Namilyango College player lauded the special character of every member on the team.

“At Namilyango College, we have the positive character at all times. We believed and achieved. I thank all my teammates for this brave show, coaches, fans and well-wishers. In a special way, I appreciate NACOBA for the jersey donation given to us and the school management led by the head teacher for supporting Rugby and sports in general at the school” Ssebufu, a flanker who is currently in S5 (MEA/ITC) noted.

Meanwhile, another Ugandan school, Hana International won the Rugby 7s title, unbeaten.

Koyonzo SS from Kenya took the silver in 7s as Jinja Secondary School (Uganda) had the bronze.

Hana International School execute a scrum against Kenya’s Elerai at the TGT Sports complex in Arusha city, Tanzania during the Rugby 7s (Credit: USSSA Media)

Rugby was played on a round robin format in both the 7s and 15s. Besides Rugby, the over 3000 students engaged in football, tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey, handball, volleyball, basketball, swimming and athletics.

The games climax on Friday, 23rd September 2022 and the teams will officially depart for respective destinations on the subsequent day.

Results for Wednesday, 21st September:

Namilyango College (Uganda) 14 -00 Makerere College (Uganda) – Match was abandoned in first half after two injuries to Makerere College players and play could not continue due to lack of numbers

Makerere College (Uganda) – Match was abandoned in first half after two injuries to Makerere College players and play could not continue due to lack of numbers Elerai SS (Tanzania) 03-33 Kings College Buddo (Uganda)

Other Results: