FEASSSA Games 2022 (Rugby 7’s):

Gold: Hana International (Uganda)

Silver: Koyonzo (Kenya)

Koyonzo (Kenya) Bronze: Jinja SS (Uganda)

Most Valuable Player (MVP):

Daniel Malcom Okello (Hana International School, Uganda)

Top Tries Scorers:

Daniel Malcom Okello (Hana International School) & Rayvon Amunga (Butula) – 8 Tries each

Top points scorer:

Daniel Malcom Okello (Hana International School) – 68 Points

Uganda’s Hana International School won gold in the Rugby 7s at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Nsangi based school finished the series unbeaten, overcoming schools from Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

On the final day of action, Hana International humiliated Elerai (Tanzania) 33-0 and also defeated fellow Ugandan side Jinja SS 21-12.

Hana International School against Elerai from Kenya (black) in the Rugby 7s match at the TGT sports complex in Arusha, Tanzania (Credit: USSSA Media)

Kenya’s Koyonzo SS took silver for finishing second following victories over Butula (Kenya) and Jinja SS; 21-07 and 10-07 respectively.

Jinja SS settled for bronze after a superb 12-07 win over Kenyan opposition Butula S.S.

Hana International School’s inspirational player Daniel Malcom Okello was named as the tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Okello was also the top points scorer with 68 struck and joint top tries scorer (8) alongside Rayvon Amunga (Butula).

Okello attributes this success to teamwork and commitment from the rest of his charges.

“We came determined to work as one block and unit for this victory in the 7s. I thank my team for such a performance. We worked as a team, were solid offensively and defensively. Here are the good results, an improvement from last time where we were fifth. This victory means a lot to us” Okello revealed.

Namilyango College Rugby team players in a talk session at the TGT sports complex in Arusha city, Tanzania. They won the 15s version (Credit: USSSA Media)

Meanwhile, Namilyango College won the 15s title, unbeaten.

The games will climax on Friday, 23rd September 2022 before the rest of the teams will depart for their respective countries.

Results for Wednesday, 21st September:

Hana International (Uganda) 33-00 Elerai (Tanzania)

Hana International (Uganda) 21-12 Jinja SS (Uganda)

Elerai (Tanzania) 05-19 Ntare School (Uganda)

Koyonzo (Kenya) 21-07 Butula (Kenya)

Butula (Kenya) 07-12 Jinja SS (Uganda)

