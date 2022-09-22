Uganda Premier League thirteen time champions KCCA have confirmed loaning three teenagers abroad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Midfielder Elvis Eddy Mwanje, a product of the KCCA FC Junior Team and recently signed center back Allan Enyou have been loaned United Arab Emirates Second Division side Elite Falcons Football Club.

Their move to Elite Falcons has an option of permanent transfer at the end of their loan deals upon agreement by both club KCCA FC and Elite Falcons.

The other teenager is left back Ibrahim Juma, also a graduate of the KCCA FC Junior Team, will play the 2022/23 season on loan at Club Deportivo Leganes in Spain.

Juma is a former U17 captain for both KCCA FC and Uganda Men’s National Team.

Juma was the captain of the KCCA U20 side that won the Cambiasso and Rainbow U20 International Tournament in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in July 2022.

Club Deportivo Leganes is based in Leganes, a Community of Madrid, Spain. The club competes in the Segunda Division, the second tier of the Spanish League System.

According to KCCA, Juma’s travel documentation to Spain is being finalized and will, in the meantime, continue training with KCCA until the processing is complete.