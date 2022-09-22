Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku has returned to the club after failing enter Libya where the Uganda U-23 side is playing friendly games.

His club confirmed in a statement that the forward has been prevented from entering Libya.

“Sadat Anaku has returned early from International Duty with Uganda due to a visa issue preventing him from entering Libya to join the squad…,” the statement read in parts.

“Dundee United thanks the efforts of the Federation Of Uganda Football Associations and look forward to Sadat being called into future squads.

Sadat Will Return To Training With United Ahead Of St Johnstone’s Visit To Tannadice On Saturday October 1st.”

The Uganda U-23 side drew goalless with hosts Libya on Wednesday and take on Tanzania over the weekend.