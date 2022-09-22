Five time Caf Champions League winners TP Mazembe have revealed their squad for the 2022/23 TotalEnergies Caf Champions League.

The DR Congo side begins their campaign at the second round and will take on Ugandan champions Vipers SC who eliminated Central African Republic side Olympique Real de Bangui 4-1 on aggregate.

See more 15 septembre 2022#TotalEnergiesCAFCL #Saison20222023

Ce sont 35 joueurs qui sont inscrits à ce jour à la #CAF. C'est avec ce groupe que le #TPM entamera sa prochaine campagne en Ligue des Champions.

Voici les noms et les numéros attribués 👇👇👇https://t.co/R6ApDNZyNH — TP Mazembe (@TPMazembe) September 15, 2022

The 35-man squad has experienced former Afcon winner Rainford Kalaba, compatriot Kabaso Chongo, goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro Bosso and right back Djos Issama Mpeko.

Last season, TP Mazembe failed to qualify for the group stages after falling on away goals rule to South Africa’s Amazulu.

The two sides drew goalless in South Africa before drawing 1-1 in Lubumbashi.

TP Mazembe Caf CL squad Credit: TP Mazembe

The Moise Katumbi bankrolled side is currently camped in Zambia and will play the Venoms on the weekend of 7-9 September at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende before hosting the return leg.

Below is the full list of TP Mazembe Caf Champions League squad

Ibrahim Mounkoro Bosso, Youssifou Atte, Tandi Mwape, Johnson Atibu Radjabu, Djos Issama Mpeko, Othniel Mawawu Makunda, Philippe Beni Kinzumbi, Joël Beya Tumetuka, Wilfrid Nkaya, Merceil Ngimbi Mvumbi, Adam Bossu Nzali, Kabaso Chongo, Nabil Meite, Christian Raoul Koffi Kouamé, Boaz Ngalamulume Bato, Rainford Kalaba, Augustine Tunde Oladapo, Baggio Siadi Ngusia, Suleman Shaibu, Meschack Tshimanga Masengo, Sozé Zemanga, Etienne Rabbi Mayombo, Gloire Mujaya, Ernest Luzolo Nsita, Serge Mukoko Tumombe, Magloire Ntambwe Kalonji, Jephté Kitambala Bola, Israël Mubobo Nkwa, John Bakata Amsini, Tlody Likonza Adango, Amédée Masasi Benzua, Patient Mwamba, Zao Matutala Mavuma, Fily Traore, Kévin Mondeko Zatu