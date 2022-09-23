Overview: Kibuli SS lifted the boys' football trophy and gold medals with a 2-0 win over Kenya's Highway in the final of the 2022 FEASSSA Games at the Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium, Arusha, Tanzania

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Football):

Boys’ Final: Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 2-0 Highway SS (Kenya)

Girls’ Final: St Noa Girls (Uganda) 2-1 Wiyuta SS (Kenya)

Kibuli Secondary School football team won the boys’ football trophy and gold medal at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

The Uganda ambassadors overcame Kenya’s Highway Secondary School 2-0 during an exciting finale played at the Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Team captain Dominic Ayella scored a brace to inspire Emuron Recoba and Moses Kayemba’s coached side.

Ayella, also a player for Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA) in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League struck in either half of the well-attended game also graced by the minister in the president’s office in charge of regional administration and local government Hon. Innocent Bashungwa.

The first of Ayella’s goals was a beautifully struck free-kick from the edge of the goal area on the half hour mark as the Ugandans led 1-0 by the mandatory half time recess.

His second arrived 20 minutes from full-time, a simple tap-in thanks to the spade work of Samuel Lukooye.

The brace for Ayella on the sunny afternoon elevated him to five goals in the competition, as he finished as top scorer and was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) by the organizers.

Highway had a silent evening at office and could only applaud the woodwork that saved them severe punishment after Dawson Mafumu’s would be decent strike razed off the crossbar.

Kibuli players, technical bench, students and fans in the stadium terraces celebrated wildly upon the final whistle.

“I thank my players for the teamwork and courage since we were in training back home until the tournament. They had the right work ethic and mentality. This success was well-worked out” Kibuli head coach Recoba revealed.

Beldine Odemba, Highway’s head coach congratulated Kibuli in a typical sportsmanship spirit.

She attributed the loss to fatigue following a hard fought 1-0 win in the semi-final over St Mary’s Kitende.

“I wish to thank St Mary’s SS Kitende for the victory. They had a better day as many of our players were fatigued but nevertheless, we gave our best shot” the CAF “B” licensed tactician noted.

It should be noted Highway had defeated Kibuli 1-0 during their last group stage game to make it to the semi-finals.

It was sweet victory for Kibuli SS on the day they also won the Table Tennis boys’ gold, a day after gold in the Badminton boys’ event.

Kibuli Secondary School players celebrate one of their two goals in the FEASSSA 2022 Games (Credit: USSSA Media)

Meanwhile, another Ugandan side St Noa Girls school won 2-1 over Kenyan opposition Wiyuta SS to take the girls’ football trophy.

Uganda emerged as the overall champion having amassed a total of 18 gold medals, 10 silvers and 13 bronze medals.

The gold came in Basketball (3X3 and 5×5) for both boys and girls, Rugby 7s, Rugby 15s, Football (Boys and Girls), Badminton, Netball, Hockey (Boys and Girls), Lawn Tennis (Boys), Table Tennis (Boys and Girls), Swimming (Boys) and Athletics (Girls).

Uganda was also the champion during the 2019 games hosted still in Arusha city.

Kenya came second with 5 gold, 12 silver and 3 bronze. Hosts Tanzania had 1 silver and 5 bronze whilst Rwanda had two gold and silver apiece with 4 bronze.

Burundi will host next year’s games.