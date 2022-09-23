Overview: Uganda's duo majestically clinched gold in 2022 FEASSSA Badminton; Kibuli Secondary School (Boys) and Mbogo High School for the girls in Arusha, Tanzania.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Badminton)

Overall standings:

Boys:

Gold : Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda)

: Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda) Silver : Kenya 1

: Kenya 1 Bronze: Kakungulu Memorial High School (Uganda)

Girls:

Gold : Mbogo High School (Uganda)

: Mbogo High School (Uganda) Silver : Kenya 1

: Kenya 1 Bronze: Kakungulu Memorial High School (Uganda)

Uganda maintained its dominance in Badminton in the East African region with four medals, including two golds at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha, Tanzania.

Kibuli Secondary School and Mbogo High School won the boys and girls’ respective gold medals.

The Ugandan victors emerged unscratched from their round robin games played against Kenya 1, Kakungulu Memorial School, Jaffery Boys (of hosts Tanzania) and Nabisunsa Girls’ team.

For either gender, Kenya 1 and Kakungulu Memorial High School emerged as first and second runners up to take home silver and gold respectively.

Led by head coach Joshua Muguluma, Kibuli’s team had the likes of Samuel Wasswa, Expendito Emuddu, Jordan Leonard Abo, Arkubar Oduka, Ahmed Oduka, Aaron Ndaula, Bathem Kawesi and Tendo Mukalazi.

Emuddu was also named as the tournament’s most valuable player (MVP) for his explicit performances.

Muguluma attributes the success script to teamwork and dedicated service. In a special way, he lauds the players and school management (administration) for the necessary support towards the development of sports (Badminton in particular) within the school.

“We are excited to have won gold at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in boys’ Badminton. It was purely down to good preparations, team work and committed display throughout all the matches. I thank all the players and the school management for supporting Badminton and supports in general” Muguluma whose team beat Kenya 1, Tanzania’s Jaffery and rivals Kakungulu Memorial 5-0 scores apiece remarked.

For starters, Muguluma was head coach for the Uganda Badminton team that represented Uganda at the 202 ISF games in Normandy city, France.

On the other hand, Mbogo High School was in superb form, winning the girls’ category.

Mbogo took gold at the expense of Kenya (silver) and Kakungulu Memorial School (bronze).

Mbogo High School Girls Badminton team that won gold at the 2022 FEASSSA Games held in Arusha city, Tanzania

Meanwhile, Kibuli SS also managed to take gold in Hockey Girls as well as Lawn Tennis boys through Frank Tayebwa and Marvin Kiliwo.

They are also playing finals in Table Tennis as well as in boys’ football (against Kenya’s Highway SS) at the Shiekh Amir Abeid stadium in Arusha city center on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Uganda was ably represented at these games by 35 schools in the different sports disciplines of Badminton, Hockey, Lawn Tennis, Football, Handball, Volleyball, Swimming, Athletics, Rugby (7s and 15s), Basketball (3X3 and 5X5), Netball, Goalball (among deaf) and Table Tennis.

The games officially climax on Friday before departure on the following day.