She Cranes will be taking their preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup to the United Kingdom with a series of games line-up.

The She Cranes will face the England Roses in the Vitality International Series for the second time, with the first coming in 2018 (which the Ugandans lost 3-0) prior to the 2019 World Cup.

While in the UK, the She Cranes will also play matches against Northern Ireland and Maru Nuba’s club Loughborough Lightning.

The Team

Only three players remain from the squad that played the first series and these are Peace Proscovia, Joan Nampungu, and Mary Nuba.

Four players – Rose Namutebi, Faridah Kadondi, Shakira Nakanyike, and Viola Asingo – are in line to make their debuts for the national side. They replace Stella Oyella, Jessica Achan, Norah Lunkuse, and Shaffie Nalwanja who were part of the team that played at the Commonwealth Games just over a month ago.

Coach Fred Mugerwa believes the ladies are fit having been training with their respective clubs for the 2022 Netball League that started last weekend.

“We have had few days of training for this trip but the girls are in good shape and fit because they have been training with their respective clubs,” he said as quoted by The Sports Nation.

The Squad

Peace Proscovia (Surrey Storm), Joan Nampuungu (NIC), Sandra Nambirige (KCCA), Irene Eyaru (KCCA), Shadiah Nassanga (KCCA), Margaret Bagala (NIC), Hanisha Muhammad (KCCA), Viola Asingo (Prisons), Mary Nuba (Loughborough Lightening), Faridah Kadondi (Weyonje), Rosette Namutebi (KCCA), Shakira Nakanyike (Police)

She Cranes Matches in the United Kingdom