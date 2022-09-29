Overview: St Lawrence University became the first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2022 University Football League championship with 5-1 aggregate victory over Kampala University

Pepsi University Football League 2022:

Quarter Final (2 nd Leg): St. Lawrence 4-1 Kampala University (KU)

St. Lawrence Kampala University (KU) Aggregate: St Lawrence University advanced 5-1

Forward Bruno Bunyaga starred with a hat-trick as St Lawrence University humbled visiting Kampala University 4-1 during the quarter final return leg of the 2022 Pepsi University Football League at Kavule on Thursday, September 29.

St Lawrence University became the first team to advance to the semi-finals of this annual championship with 5-1 aggregate victory.

Bunyaga set the ball rolling with a second minute strike.

The joy was short lived as the Kampala University brought the game level in the 18th minute through Joseph Bill Lokomakech.

Bunyaga restored St Lawrence University’s lead six minutes to the mandatory half time recess.

He completed the hat-trick three minutes into the second stanza before Martin Kikambi’s fourth goal on the stroke of full time.

The win was a sweet revenge for Nnono Ssozi’s charges who were eliminated in the 2018 semi-finals by the two-time champions.

Last season’s finalists are the first team to book a place in this year’s semifinal.

The other three second-leg quarterfinals will follow next.

Next Tuesday (4th October 2022), UMU takes on Bugema University.

The first leg ended 1-all. This will be followed by UCU’s encounter against Nkumba University on the 6th October 2022.

The first leg in Nkumba was barren with no scores per side.

The last return leg will see MUBS host Kyambogo University in the Nakawa derby.

MUBS has the early advantage having won 2-1 at Kyambogo during the first leg.

Crown Beverages Limited, under the Pepsi brand are the main sponsors of this league that has marked 10 years since inception.

This league is exclusively promoted by Red Rhino promotions group.